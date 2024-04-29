Columbus Recognized with Six USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

Columbus, Ohio, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The votes are in, and six Columbus tours, attractions, restaurants and races are among the best in the country according to the prestigious USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards announced this month. The rankings further solidify Ohio’s capital as a must-visit destination for 2024 home to unique attractions and experiences, a vibrant waterfront and some of the best culinary offerings in the country.



Columbus Food Adventures, which offers a dozen unique tours throughout Columbus’ neighborhoods, earned the No. 1 spot in the Best Food Tours for 2024 category. “From neighborhood walking tours to by-van excursions and private tours, Columbus Food Adventures offers a full menu of ways to meet the area's rich culinary scene," the article reads.



Also landing in the top spot nationwide is the Worthington Farmers Market in the Best Farmers Market for 2024 category. The article highlights the market’s nearly 100 vendors and how they provide year-round fresh, local produce and artisanal goods.



Columbus has been recognized as a must-visit food destination for 2024 according to Essence, and USA Today 10Best readers agree with two more national rankings that point to the city’s unique culinary offerings. Budd Dairy Food Hall was named the third Best Food Hall for 2024 nationwide while North Market was named the #8 Best Public Market for 2024.



“The word is getting out that Columbus is an ideal place to visit, whether you’re coming with friends or family, for a special event or for business travel,” said Sarah Townes, ECI, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at Experience Columbus. “While you’re here you can immerse yourself in our award-winning, chef-driven food scene, spend time outdoors along our expansive riverwalk and abundant green spaces or explore our unique and walkable neighborhoods.”

On top of those four accolades, earlier this month USA Today 10Best also recognized the Scioto Mile as one of the Best Riverwalks in the country, while the OhioHealth Capital City Half Marathon was named the nation’s #2 Best Half Marathon in 2024. A panel of experts selects the nominees for each award. Then, after four weeks of public voting, the top 10 winners in each category are announced.



Columbus' winning streak extends beyond USA Today's accolades. AFAR magazine recently named the city one of its favorite family destinations for 2024, while Midwest Living recognized The Junto for Best of the Midwest Lodging. Food & Wine also highlighted Columbus as a haven for bakery lovers, acknowledging the culinary prowess of local favorites like Dan the Baker and Belle's Bread.



To learn more and start planning your trip to Columbus, visit www.experiencecolumbus.com.



About Columbus, Ohio

Columbus is a city unlike any other. Vibrant and alive, Ohio’s capital is known for its open attitude, smart style and entrepreneurial spirit. Columbus' blend of neighborhoods, dynamic nightlife, noteworthy music scene, arts and culinary experiences, events, attractions and accommodations are all made unforgettable by the diversity of its outgoing locals who eagerly await and warmly welcome visitors. Free travel guides, maps, online booking and detailed information are available at www.ExperienceColumbus.com. Visitor information is also available on Instagram: @ExperienceColumbus, Facebook: @ExperienceColumbus, Threads: @ExperienceColumbus and TikTok: @ExperienceColumbus.

