Arcutis to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 14, 2024

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, today announced that it will report first quarter 2024 financial results and provide a business update on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 after the U.S. financial markets close. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the call and the presentation material will be available on the “Events” section of the Company’s website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Arcutis investor website following the conference call.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a commercial-stage medical dermatology company that champions meaningful innovation to address the urgent needs of individuals living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. With a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology, Arcutis has a growing portfolio including two FDA approved products that harness our unique dermatology development platform coupled with our dermatology expertise to build differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets. Arcutis’ dermatology development platform includes a robust pipeline with multiple clinical programs for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions including scalp and body psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and alopecia areata. For more information, visit http://www.arcutis.com or follow Arcutis on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

