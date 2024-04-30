Weather 20/20 Unveils Bold 2024 Hurricane Season Forecast: Bucking Trends With Unprecedented Accuracy
Weather 20/20 unveils their 2024 Hurricane Forecast for the Atlantic hurricane season bucking the current forecasted trends.
There has been a lot of preseason hype of a very active hurricane season again this year from most sources. Weather 20/20 is predicting less than 20 named storms.”KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weather 20/20, a leader in long-range weather forecasting, proudly announces its forecast for the 2024 hurricane season. The emerging Lezak Recurring Cycle (LRC) methodology is the only known way in the world to predict where and when tropical systems will form and track weeks to months in advance.
This forecast includes 14-19 named storms, 7-10 hurricanes, with 4-5 of these becoming major hurricanes. Weather 20/20 has identified several hotspots to watch in 2024. The northeast Gulf Coast specifically is a big target. Our hot spot graphic shows at least 3 potential landfall threats in this area between New Orleans and Tampa.
Weather 20/20 has a track record of accurate hurricane season predictions. The company had the most accurate forecast for the past two years in a row as tracked by the Barcelona Supercomputing Center.
In the past decade, Weather 20/20 has made some incredible predictions with months to prepare. Here are some notable events predicted in the past few years:
Major Hurricane Harvey (2017) predicted 55 days before there was a cloud associated with that storm.
Major Hurricane Ida (2021) predicted months in advance.
Major Disaster Ian (2022) predicted months in advance.
Major Hurricane Idalia (2023) predicted.
"Our innovative technology and methodology provides Weather 20/20 with a distinct advantage, the difference in weather prediction," said Gary Lezak, Founder and CEO at Weather 20/20. "Two years ago, in the 2022 hurricane season, the forecast from most sources was for a hyperactive season and it ended up being much less active as Weather 20/20 predicted. There has been a lot of preseason hype of a very active hurricane season again this year from most sources. Weather 20/20 is predicting less than 20 named storms.”
Weather 20/20 will be preparing our customers for significant weather events, weeks in advance. If you are interested in how Weather 20/20 can help your business anticipate weather events with weeks to prepare, visit our website at Weather2020.com or contact Bryce Palmer at Bryce@weather2020.com.
About Weather 20/20
Weather 20/20 is a leading provider of long-range weather forecasting services. We offer unparalleled accuracy in predicting weather weeks and months in advance. Leveraging our patent pending LRC model, we empower businesses and individuals with actionable insights. Our innovative solutions help companies plan better, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Experience the Difference in Weather Forecasting with Weather 20/20.
