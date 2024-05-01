US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Aircraft Carrier Veteran Who Has Mesothelioma Anywhere in the USA to Call for Direct Access to the Nation's Top Lawyers for the Best Compensation Results

Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma hires a lawyer to assist with compensation call us at 866-714-6466 for advice about specific attorneys who will obtain the best compensation results for you.” — US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Aircraft Carrier Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA-please do not play lawyer roulette-and in doing so put at risk your loved one's financial compensation. Depending how your loved one was exposed to asbestos on their ship-ships financial compensation might be millions of dollars as we are always happy to discuss at 866-714-6466.

"Typically, Navy Aircraft Carrier Veterans who will develop mesothelioma were assigned to the engine room-propulsion, they maintained equipment on the ship, they were part of a repair crew, or they were assigned to a shipyard where their ship was undergoing repairs.

"Why are we different? We are advocates for Navy Veterans who have developed mesothelioma, and we want people like this to get the best possible financial compensation-and we are one of the nation's best branded resources on this topic. Before you hire a lawyer to assist your husband or dad-Navy Veteran who now has mesothelioma please call us at 866-714-6466 for suggestions related to specific attorneys who will obtain the best compensation results for your loved one. Don't settle for less." https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

List of Decommissioned US Navy Carriers from 1960-2017:

* Essex Decommissioned 1969

* Yorktown Decommissioned 1970

* Intrepid Decommissioned 1974

* Hornet Decommissioned 1970

* Ticonderoga Decommissioned 1973

* Randolph Decommissioned 1969

* Lexington Decommissioned 1991

* Wasp Decommissioned 1972

* Hancock Decommissioned 1976

* Bennington Decommissioned 1970

* Boxer Decommissioned 1969

* Bon Homme Richard Decommissioned 1971

* Kearsarge Decommissioned 1970

* Midway Decommissioned 1992

* Franklin D. Roosevelt Decommissioned 1977

* Coral Sea Decommissioned 1990

* Forrestal Decommissioned 1993

* Saratoga Decommissioned 1994

* Ranger Decommissioned 1993

* Kitty Hawk Decommissioned 2007

* Independence Decommissioned 1998

* Constellation Decommissioned 2003

* Enterprise Decommissioned 2017

Suggestions from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate for Veterans with mesothelioma nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

“Do you recall the names of shipmates-coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

“Did you have more than one job in the navy-armed forces where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?”

"Has your loved one's doctor told you that mesothelioma is a distinct possibility-but because they are so sick-weak-a biopsy to confirm the mesothelioma is not possible? If this is your loved one, please call us at 866-714-6466."

Important Note: “We are advocates for Navy Veterans who have developed mesothelioma anywhere in the USA-and as we say all the time we want these people to receive the best possible financial compensation results. We are not a law firm-we are advocates. For more information a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members are welcome to call us anytime at 866-714-6466." https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com