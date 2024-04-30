New Book, "The History of Silver Lake as Told Through Its Deeds" Offers Captivating Historical Narrative
A compelling tale of Silver Lake’s historical evolution from a wilderness wetland to a utilitarian mill pond and onto the thriving community it is today.
This book serves as a compelling invitation for readers to discover Silver Lake and its surrounding community, inspiring a collective effort to preserve this treasure for generations to come.”LEWISBERRY, PA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With family ties to Silver Lake in York County, Pennsylvania, dating back more than 80 years, Scott Webb and Kathleen Webb announce the release of “The History of Silver Lake As Told Through Its Deeds” on April 30, 2024.
While searching through old York county archives, the first-time authors realized there was no formal account of Silver Lake’s centuries-long history and that local lore was often strikingly different from the historical facts. With a sense of urgency spurred by the advancing age of first-hand witnesses, they embarked on a quest to recover historical evidence and weave together a compelling tale of the lake’s evolution. Through examination of deeds dating back to Pennsylvania’s founding and interviews with long-time residents, they unveil the interplay between events of the day and the evolution of the lake from a wilderness wetland to a utilitarian mill pond and onto a thriving community that is Silver Lake today.
Glenn N. Holliman, Past President of Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation, was among the first to review the book, saying, “This is a beautifully written, well researched and footnoted tome on the history of a 250-year-old early lakeside settlement south of Harrisburg in York County, Pennsylvania. The multi-talented authors have included their own delightful drawings and maps along with historical pictures and postcards, newspaper clippings, and legal documents. The stunning avian pictures by Ken Boyer, a neighboring photographer, add greatly to the book.”
The narrative is marked by family, faith, war, and renewal, along with the impact of America's Progressive Era and Good Roads movements on local development. From a 6th-grade class's unexpected role in the preservation of local history to a tragic twist in a clever business venture, each chapter offers a captivating glimpse into Silver Lake's rich history.
With over 135 images and 20 eclectic chapters, "The History Of Silver Lake As Told Through Its Deeds" the book’s authors hope it will become a gateway to bygone eras, filling in the gaps of this local history.
"The History Of Silver Lake As Told Through Its Deeds," published by GWN Publishing, is available for purchase at www.HistoryOfSilverLake.com, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, and local and online booksellers.
For more information about the book or the authors, or to purchase your copy, visit the authors’ website, https://HistoryOfSilverLake.com.
