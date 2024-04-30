Nominations Open for Bill of Rights Institute National Civics Teacher of the Year Award
The Bill of Rights Institute will honor educators nationwide who equip students to live the ideals of a free and just society.
Civics teachers help strengthen our schools, our communities, and our nation, and we are honored to recognize their work.”ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s civics teachers play a vital role in helping students understand our government, our founding principles, and their rights and responsibilities as citizens.
— David Bobb, President & CEO
Now, one educator will be honored as the Bill of Rights Institute National Civics Teacher of the Year for the 2024-2025 school year.
The Bill of Rights Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that teaches civics and history, announced today that nominations have opened for its annual National Civics Teacher of the Year Award.
“For the past 25 years, the Bill of Rights Institute has been proud to work alongside talented civics teachers in every corner of America,” said Bill of Rights Institute President and CEO David Bobb. “These teachers help students explore their roles as citizens, think critically, and engage civilly, even with people they disagree with. Civics teachers help strengthen our schools, our communities, and our nation, and we are honored to recognize their work.”
Ten finalists for the National Civics Teacher of the Year Award will be announced in August, at the start of the 2024-2025 school year—and the National Civics Teacher of the Year will be named on Constitution Day on Sept. 17, 2024.
The National Civics Teacher of the Year will win a $5,000 prize and all remaining finalists will receive $1,000.
Civics teachers in grades 6-12 are eligible to receive the National Civics Teacher of the Year Award, and students, parents, community members, and fellow educators are encouraged to nominate outstanding teachers in their communities. All nominated teachers will be asked to submit a short essay as part of the competition.
Last year’s winner was John Quesenberry, a veteran civics and history teacher at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley, WV.
“Civics education lays the foundation for not only equipping, but empowering and encouraging students to live out as well as defend and promote the ideals of a free and just society,” Quesenberry wrote in an essay supporting his nomination.
All nominations for the National Civics Teacher of the Year Award are due by June 30, 2024. To nominate a civics teacher for the award, visit https://billofrightsinstitute.org/national-civics-teacher-of-the-year
The Bill of Rights Institute is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that teaches civics and history through market-leading curricula and educational programs for teachers and students.
