The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Ryvyl (RVYL) on Behalf of Investors

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Ryvyl Inc. (“Ryvyl” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RVYL) concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders and/or grossly mismanaged the Company.

If you purchased Ryvyl shares in early 2021, and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests with regards to this matter, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

