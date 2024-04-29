Huawei Latam Eco-Connect Summit 2024: Joining hands to shape Latin America's digital future

MEXICO CITY, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Huawei Latam Eco-Connect Summit 2024 was held today in Mexico City. Under the theme "Joining forces for a shared era", this meeting brought together industry leaders, technology innovators and visionaries to explore ICT infrastructure strategies and innovative solutions in various industry sectors.



Huawei Latam Eco-Connect Summit 2024 was the stage for discussions among partners and industry experts, where Huawei launched solutions that are revolutionizing the way companies, cities and homes connect in today's digital world.

Among the solutions and products launched, there were outstanding solutions for data center virtualization (DCS), cyber security, data protection, data communication networks (DCN), Wi-Fi 7 and intelligent contact centers (AICC). Also, Huawei continues its commitment to reduce the digital divide and empower customers and partners with the best products to embrace the digital era. It also strengthened its social contributions to academic programs promoting the development of new talents in information technology through various programs.

The Summit featured the outstanding participation of key industry experts, including Daniel Zhou, President of Huawei Latin America, Tony Zse, President of Huawei Enterprise Latin America, Osama Aboul-Magd, director of the working group of the Wi-Fi 6 standard, Cesar Funes, Vice President of Public Relations, and Ricardo Matsui, Deputy Director of Huawei's Business Partner Development Department in Latin America. These leaders shared their vision and experience on the importance of collaboration and innovation in the digital era.

In his panorama of IT development in Latin America, Daniel Zhou, president of Huawei Latin America, believes that the key to digital transformation in various vertical industries, said: “The key to successful digital transformation in various vertical industries lies in the right choice of technology for each specific scenario. [...] In collaboration with our partners, customers, we can grow together and face the challenges ahead. With Huawei's high growth rate in the next three years, we are confident that together we will achieve success."





Daniel Zhou, President of Huawei Latin America

In this day-to-day changing reality, along with the constantly evolving digital era, Tony Sze, President of Huawei Enterprise Latin America, offers his vision of tomorrow: “I envision a future where the world will become highly intelligent in all industries. Digital transformation in Latin America is imminent; its arrival is underway and will be reflected in connectivity, powered by cloud computing, which will give rise to an ecosystem focused on solutions for digital transformation.”

Related to the CSR mission, Huawei's commitment to the environment and digital inclusion is more social and attached to the development of young talents, César Funes, Vice President of Public Relations in Latin America and the Caribbean, said: “Based on Huawei's vision and mission, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, we formulated four strategies: digital inclusion, security and reliability, environmental protection and sustainable development of the ecosystem.”

Huawei Latam Eco-Connect Summit 2024 has been a place to meet with dear friends, but also to exchange knowledge and recognize all the reasons why Huawei stands out among other suppliers. In addition, attendees had the opportunity to learn from industry experts, explore cutting-edge technology solutions and establish valuable connections for the future.

The Huawei Latam Eco-Connect Summit 2024 has proven to be a crucial event for the region, where relevant information about the digital future of Latin America has been discussed and shared. Huawei reiterates its commitment to continue collaborating with its partners and customers to drive digital transformation and redefine the value of connectivity in the region.

