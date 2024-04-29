AG Kaul Opens Public Comment Period for Request for an Attorney General Opinion on Constitutional Amendment regarding Election Officials

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today, following the posting of a request for an Attorney General (AG) opinion, is notifying the public that the comment period for the issues raised in the request is now open.

The Dane County Corporation Counsel has asked for an AG opinion interpreting the recent amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution regarding election officials. The AG opinion request can be found [here].

The Wisconsin Department of Justice allows the public to provide information and perspectives on proposed AG opinion topics prior to the issuance of an AG opinion. At www.doj.state.wi.us/opinionrequests, anyone has the opportunity to submit comments on issues that will be addressed in AG opinions.

The public comment period for this request will be open through May 13, 2024.