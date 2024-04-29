Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,346 in the last 365 days.

AG Kaul Opens Public Comment Period for Request for an Attorney General Opinion on Constitutional Amendment regarding Election Officials

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today, following the posting of a request for an Attorney General (AG) opinion, is notifying the public that the comment period for the issues raised in the request is now open. 

 

The Dane County Corporation Counsel has asked for an AG opinion interpreting the recent amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution regarding election officials. The AG opinion request can be found [here]. 

 

The Wisconsin Department of Justice allows the public to provide information and perspectives on proposed AG opinion topics prior to the issuance of an AG opinion. At www.doj.state.wi.us/opinionrequests, anyone has the opportunity to submit comments on issues that will be addressed in AG opinions.

 

The public comment period for this request will be open through May 13, 2024.

 

 

 

You just read:

AG Kaul Opens Public Comment Period for Request for an Attorney General Opinion on Constitutional Amendment regarding Election Officials

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more