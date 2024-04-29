Blue Skies Above and EAA Chapter 677 Host "Chapter Flight Bag" Meeting at Columbus Airport
Blue Skies Above and EAA Chapter 677 have partnered for an event at Columbus Airport to discuss aviation safety and military flight career opportunities.LANETT, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Skies Above, in collaboration with EAA Chapter 677, is excited to announce the "Chapter Flight Bag" meeting scheduled for April 30, 2024, at the Columbus Airport's Hangar 13. This gathering is an excellent opportunity for pilots to explore aviation safety through the lens of hypothetical scenarios and real-world applications.
The session will feature discussions on military flight training opportunities, providing insights into careers in aviation in addition to traditional safety discussions. This event is part of a series aimed at enriching the knowledge and experience of the aviation community.
Event Details:
Date: April 30, 2024
Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Location: EAA Chapter 677 Club House, Hangar 13, Earnie Shelton Drive, Columbus, GA
Features: Complimentary pizza, RSVP required
Attendees will engage in discussions based on scenarios that highlight various aspects of aviation safety. The event also serves as a valuable networking opportunity, connecting pilots from diverse backgrounds and levels of experience.
Registration Information: Pilots interested in attending can confirm their participation by contacting Gary Brossett directly at 706-615-6964 or via the chapter's website.
About Blue Skies Above: Located in Lanett, AL, Blue Skies Above offers comprehensive pilot training programs ranging from private certification to advanced commercial courses. The academy is committed to fostering an environment of safety and excellence.
Contact: Blue Skies Above | Lanett, Alabama | Phone: 1-334-449-7600 | Email: connect@flytheblueskies.com
About EAA Chapter 677: EAA Chapter 677 supports the local aviation community by providing educational resources and facilitating events that promote aviation knowledge and safety.
