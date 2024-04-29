August A. Busch Rifle and Pistol Range to close May 1-2 for annual lead removal

Body

DEFIANCE, Mo.— The rifle and pistol range at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, May 1-2 for annual lead removal. During this time, all other Busch Range facilities, including trap and skeet fields, shotgun patterning, and archery range, will remain available for use. The rifle/pistol range will reopen Friday, May 3.

During these two days, an outside contractor will perform yearly routine projectile removal from the rifle/pistol range’s bullet trap in order to recycle the lead. The bullet trap is designed to capture, slow down, and contain all projectiles, where they are stored for regular removal and recycling.

Busch Shooting Range offers shooting lanes for rifle and pistols up to 100 yards. Use fees are $5 per hour and include paper targets and eye and ear protection if shooters don’t have their own.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94 in Defiance.