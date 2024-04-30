City of Lakewood, CA Enhances Community Development with OpenGov
The software is expected to alleviate the previously experienced network and storage burdens significantly, enhancing overall efficiency.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The community development team at the City of Lakewood, CA, was struggling with a project review process that bogged down its storage system, as well as a lack of a centralized system to receive, organize, and process applications. To break down siloes, improve collaboration, and promotes efficiencies, the City chose a partnership with OpenGov, the leader in community development software for our nation's local governments.
The City of Lakewood, under the guidance of community development leaders, faced significant issues with increased email volumes and strained network storage under its previous system. In their search for a solution, they prioritized features such as unlimited user access, scalability, and integration with existing GIS and construction software tools. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing distinguished itself by offering a robust, scalable platform that effectively consolidates Lakewood's planning needs without requiring coding expertise.
With the adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Lakewood can anticipate a positive shift in how community development projects are managed and executed. The software is expected to alleviate the previously experienced network and storage burdens significantly, enhancing overall efficiency. Additionally, the no-code interface of OpenGov allows for seamless integration and adaptability across various departments, promising to streamline not just current operations but also future expansions.
The City of Lakewood joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
