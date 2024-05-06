Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills Provides Exceptional Senior Home Care near Bloomfield, MI
Fairmont Senior Living in Farmington Hills offers exceptional senior home care near Bloomfield, MI, focusing on personalized, compassionate service.BLOOMFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills is pleased to announce that it offers exceptional senior home care near Bloomfield, MI. Whether individuals are looking for assisted living homes or memory care in a comfortable senior living community, they will find the solutions they need.
Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills provides assisted living homes near Bloomfield, MI, to ensure seniors enjoy a comfortable lifestyle while maintaining independence. Many individuals turn to a senior living community when they can no longer safely remain home. Their assisted living homes provide senior home care, allowing older people to live in a comfortable, consistent environment with access to assistance when required. Their staff is always on call to help with household chores and more. Seniors can access all the community amenities to stay active and engaged and maintain their health.
For individuals with dementia or Alzheimer’s, the memory care services at Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills are available to protect their residents and keep them safe while enjoying a better quality of life. They ensure every senior remains safe and healthy with the guidance required to give families peace of mind.
Anyone interested in learning about their senior living community near Bloomfield, MI, can find out more by visiting the Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills website or calling 1-248-538-9200.
About Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills: Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills is a community proudly providing assisted living and memory care services to seniors in and around Farmington Hills, MI. Their dedicated team can help seniors in maintaining their privacy and independence. They offer various amenities and activities to keep seniors active and engaged.
Company: Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills
Address: 29681 Middlebelt Road
City: Farmington Hills
State: MI
Zip code: 48334
Telephone number: 1-248-538-9200
Email address: info@fairmontfarmingtonhills.com
Dotty Herold
Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills
+1 (248) 538-9200
info@fairmontfarmingtonhills.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube