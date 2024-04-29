Carrier Screening Market Size, Top Companies, Share, Growth And Forecast 2033 | CAGR 13.8%

Carrier Screening Market4

Allied Market Research recently released 'Global Carrier Screening Market: Outlook and Forecast 2023-2032.' This comprehensive report assesses market risks, identifies emerging opportunities, and offers valuable strategic and tactical decision-making support for the period spanning 2023 to 2032. The market study is thoughtfully segmented by key regions that are pivotal for driving market growth. This report presents insights into market research and development, explores growth drivers, and delves into the evolving investment landscape of the Global Carrier Screening Market. Additionally, the study profiles key industry players, including Diasorin (Luminex Corporation), Eurofins Scientific, Fulgent Genetics, Illumina, Invitae, Myriad Genetics, Natera, Opko Health, Quest Diagnostics, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.



Carrier Screening Market Statistics: The worldwide Carrier Screening market is projected to achieve a value of $6.5 billion by the year 2031, demonstrating a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% from 2022 to 2031.



Carrier Screening Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Genetic Disorders: A rising incidence of genetic disorders and inherited diseases has amplified the demand for carrier screening to identify carriers and assess the risk of transmission to offspring.

Expanded Genetic Counseling: Growing awareness and accessibility to genetic counseling services encourage more individuals and couples to undergo carrier screening before or during pregnancy.

Advancements in Genetic Testing: Technological advancements in genetic testing methods have made carrier screening more accurate, affordable, and accessible, further driving its adoption.

Rising Demand for Prenatal Testing: The demand for prenatal and preconception carrier screening is increasing as prospective parents seek to make informed reproductive decisions.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Advancements: Collaboration with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for the development of carrier screening technologies enhances market expansion.



The segments and sub-section of Carrier Screening market is shown below:

By Type: Expanded Carrier Screening, Targeted Disease Carrier Screening

By Technology: DNA Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Microarrays, Others

By End User: Hospitals and clinics, Reference Laboratories, Physician Offices, Others



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Diasorin (Luminex Corporation), Eurofins Scientific, Fulgent Genetics, Illumina, Invitae, Myriad Genetics, Natera, Opko Health, Quest Diagnostics, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.



Important years considered in the Carrier Screening study:

Historical year – 2017-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Carrier Screening Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Carrier Screening Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Carrier Screening in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Carrier Screening market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Carrier Screening market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



