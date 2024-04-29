DXL Big + Tall Announces Strategic Collaboration with Nordstrom to Bring Fit Expertise to More Big + Tall Customers

CANTON, Mass., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXLG), the country's leading retailer specializing in Big + Tall men's clothing and shoes, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with Nordstrom, Inc., a leading fashion retailer, which will launch on their digital platform. This collaboration marks a significant step in extending DXL’s “fit” expertise and diverse style selection to a new segment of the underserved Big + Tall consumer.



The alliance coincides with the launch of Nordstrom’s new marketplace, designed to broaden their brand catalog to new audiences. As a key component of this expansion, DXL will bring its extensive collection of high-quality Big + Tall apparel to Nordstrom customers, further embodying the brand’s commitment to DXL’s "Wear What You WantSM" mission.

Harvey Kanter, President and Chief Executive Officer of DXL, stated, "This collaboration with Nordstrom allows us to extend our “fit” expertise and unique styling to a new segment of Big + Tall customers. Together, we are not just expanding our reach; we are not just extending Nordstrom’s current Big + Tall offerings, but enhancing the way Big + Tall apparel is viewed and purchased. Our mission is to provide every Big + Tall man with the freedom to choose his own style, and working with Nordstrom amplifies this commitment."

Nordstrom’s new marketplace is set to launch this April, with DXL’s collection of brands.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men’s Big + Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.COM, and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com.

