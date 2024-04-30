Vanguard Title Welcomes Frances Royston as Commercial Escrow Officer
With over 15 years in the real estate and title industry, this addition supports the growth in commercial title offerings.
We are thrilled to have Frances join our team. Her ability to tackle difficult, complex issues head-on is what makes her shine in the commercial space.”AUBURN HILLS, MI, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanguard Title Company, a leading player in the real estate and title industry, is thrilled to announce the addition of Frances Royston to their team. As a Commercial Escrow Officer, Frances brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the company.
— Christina Kass, President Vanguard Title Company
Royston has an impressive track record, having spent over 15 years in the real estate and title industry. Her extensive knowledge and insights make her a valuable asset to Vanguard Title. She holds an MBA in Finance, which equips her with a deep understanding of financial intricacies related to real estate transactions.
“We are thrilled to have Frances join our team. She has been recognized by her peers for her genuine enthusiasm, ability to lead teams and inspire others”, states Christina Kass, President of Vanguard Title Company. “Her ability to tackle difficult, complex issues head-on is what makes her shine in the commercial space.”
Vanguard Title is confident that Frances Royston’s expertise and passion will further enhance its commitment to excellence in the title industry, especially in its growing commercial settlement and title Insurance offerings. Please join us in welcoming Frances to the team!
About Vanguard Title Company
Vanguard Title Company is a trusted Michigan-based title company dedicated to providing unparalleled real estate settlement services. With a commitment to accuracy, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, we specialize in facilitating seamless and secure property transactions for our clients in both Michigan and Florida.
