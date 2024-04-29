OPWDD Wants To Hear From You! Join Us at One of Our 2024 Strategi...

OPWDD WANTS TO HEAR FROM YOU!

We are excited to announce the schedule for our 2024 Strategic Planning Forums. We’re traveling across New York State to hear your feedback on our Strategic Plan and work to date.

Forums will focus on hearing your feedback on the 2023 – 2027 OPWDD Strategic Plan. We’ll begin with a brief update on our work in the past year, answer questions pre-submitted by participants, and end with a lengthy public comment period where you can share your thoughts with OPWDD leadership and staff.

To join us at a forum visit our website: https://opwdd.ny.gov/strategic-planning to register, submit questions, and sign up for public comment. We want to hear from people with developmental disabilities, families, caregivers, providers, Direct Support Professionals, Care Coordination Organizations, and anyone else who interacts with the OPWDD service delivery system.

If you’re not able to join us in person, don’t worry. We will be hosting virtual forums later this Summer, and we’ll share details about how you can join those shortly.

We hope you can join us at one of our in-person forums: