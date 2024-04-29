ICH Q3C (R9) Residual solvents - Scientific guideline

Prior to 2017, the ICH Q3C Guideline Summary Table 2 listed ethylene glycol (EG) as a Class 2 residual solvent with a PDE of 6.2 mg/day. In 2017, ICH was notified by an external party of a discrepancy between Summary Table 2 of the guideline and the monograph for EG listed in Appendix 5. The PDE indicated in the monograph was 3.1 mg/day. This issue was presented to the Q3C EWG for discussion and given the lack of any additional information or awareness of a supporting rationale for the value listed in Summary Table 2, the EWG considered the discrepancy to be a transcription error in the Summary Table 2. The EWG then recommended that Summary Table 2 of the guideline be revised to reflect the PDE indicated in the Appendix 5 monograph (3.1 mg/day). This error correction was finalized in 2018 and published as ICH Q3C(R7).

In 2019, ICH received a request to suspend the error correction for EG. Based on archival documents and a review of the literature, it appears that the EG PDE of 6.2 mg/day was accepted at Step 4 of the Q3C guideline in 1997 following reassessment of the toxicity data. However, while Summary Table 2 was revised to reflect the updated PDE, the Appendix 5 monograph was not. This information was evaluated by the EWG and the group concluded that the original PDE value listed in Summary Table 2 (6.2 mg/day; 620 ppm) was appropriate and recommended reinstituting the PDE value for EG. Therefore, Summary Table 2 has been corrected to reflect a PDE of 6.2 mg/day and 620 ppm in the latest (and currently valid) version of the guideline, published here as ICH Q3C(R6).