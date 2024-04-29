【Tap into Southeast Asia market】MGTO holds mega roadshow in Singapore with success to unleash glamour of “tourism +”

MACAU, April 29 - 【MGTO】Mega roadshow in Singapore manifests Macao’s vibrant “tourism +”

The mega roadshow in Singapore was held with success by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) from 25 – 28 April. The Office presented a variety of themed booths and interactive games in collaboration with Macao’s travel trade and partnered with Singapore tourism operators in launching special travel offers. A multitude of local spectators were drawn to the roadshow for an experience of Macao’s glamorous “tourism +”, as part of the Office’s pursuit of the Southeast Asia market.

Second overseas roadshow attracts 43,000 spectators

The mega roadshow was held at Suntec City Atrium (Convention Centre) in Singapore from 25 – 28 April as MGTO’s second mega promotional event held overseas this year (2024). Designed after Rubik’s Cube, a special space was created with colorful key visual that manifested the vibrant scene of Macao’s cultural diversity and harmony blended with the unique splendor of “tourism +”. Many Singapore residents were attracted to the roadshow for a visit and check-in on social media. The Economic Development Bureau of Hengqin, six integrated resort enterprises from Macao and Air Macau set up booths to showcase their newest tourism facilities and products. In addition, MGTO partnered with local tourism businesses to present special offers on air tickets, hotels and other travel experiences, which gained much popularity among roadshow visitors. The four-day event attracted about 43,000 spectators in total.

Industry participants confirm fruition of networking

The Office also led a delegation of Macao’s travel trade to Singapore and hosted the “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart”, which gathered over 100 industry participants from both sides for keen discussions of partnership opportunities. Industry delegates from Macao confirmed the fruition of networking and promoting the destination appeal for potential leisure and MICE travelers from Singapore.

Singapore travel KOL fuels destination branding

Besides boosting the roadshow’s presence on several online platforms in advance since early April, Singapore travel KOL, The Travel Intern, also came to the roadshow to share Macao travel tips and gastronomic highlights, to energize audience’s intent to travel to Macao and fuel destination branding.

Extensive media coverage in Singapore

MGTO unfolded an array of online and offline promotional initiatives in Singapore for the mega roadshow. Besides launching the themed webpage (https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/promotion/experience-macao-singapore-roadshow), MGTO carried out advanced promotions for the roadshow on Singapore radio, newspapers, light boxes, mega exterior LED screens of shopping centres as well as MGTO’s official platforms on social media. During the event, the Office arranged for media to conduct featured and group interviews. A number of Singapore media covered the roadshow and Macao’s latest travel information extensively.

Successive roadshows for overseas marketing

This year (2024), MGTO actively rolls out mega promotional events in overseas markets. In addition to the successful mega roadshows in Tokyo (Japan) and Singapore in March and April respectively, the Office will unfold more roadshows in Jakarta (Indonesia), Seoul (Korea), Bangkok (Thailand) and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) from May onwards for a showcase of Macao’s “tourism +” offerings. To support industry partners to explore business opportunities, destination presentation and networking seminars will be held concurrently for the travel trade there as well. MGTO will continue to engage in major regional and international travel fairs to raise Macao’s international profile and presence as a travel destination.