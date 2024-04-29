Flore Customized Probiotics Plays a Role in Netflix Gut Health Documentary

The Informative Film Follows the “Gut Journeys” of Four People to Educate Consumers About the Gut Microbiome and Its Impact on Overall Health and Well-being

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We don’t expect to be entertained by our digestive systems while watching television, but Netflix has just released a documentary, “Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut,” that answers some of the past decade’s hottest questions regarding gut health, like “why is eating so painful,” “why is it so hard for me to lose weight?” and “how do I still not know what’s right for my body?” To help answer these questions and delve into how the gut microbiome impacts overall health and well-being, the film follows four people who used the Flore Gut Health Test to help determine each individual’s needs.



“We understand the importance of gut health and intestinal microflora and are committed to research, customized solutions, and generating consumer and practitioner awareness,” said Sunny Jain, founder, and chief executive officer of Floré. “There is no doubt this Netflix documentary will catalyze widespread education about the mechanisms by which gut microbiota influences everything from anxiety/depression and cancer to autism spectrum disorder and Parkinson’s Disease. The platform will undoubtedly reach millions of people seeking to improve the quality of their lives simply by knowing how to improve their gut health.”

In addition to the four personal stories profiled, “Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut” features fun animations and interviews with leading researchers, one being Jack Gilbert, Ph.D., a professor at the University of California San Diego and member of Floré’s medical and scientific advisory board.

“There is so much being researched, published, and said about gut microbiome, that it can be hard for consumers to sift through it all and determine what’s right for them,” said Dr. Gilbert. “What I like about this documentary is it gives clear information through several very different and personal experiences. I expect viewers will walk away feeling better information and inspired to take action to benefit their own health.”

The goal is to help people understand how microbiomes – bacteria, fungi, viruses and their genes – are influenced by what we eat and what to do about it, such as a customized gut health solution. The Netflix documentary can be found here: https://www.netflix.com/title/81436688

About Floré

Floré by Sun Genomics is a leader in gut health testing. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in San Diego, the company specializes in made-to-order probiotics based on an individual’s gut microflora. Using a patented methodology based on the extraction of DNA in stool, this approach ensures that customers receive a fully precision probiotic that can be received as a monthly subscription. To learn more, visit www.flore.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alyssa Benson

abenson@crowepr.com

619.794.0114 x 707