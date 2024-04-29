Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Compass Minerals International, Inc. (“Compass Minerals” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMP). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) Compass Minerals overstated the likelihood that it would be awarded a renewed U.S. Forest Service contract for the use of its proprietary magnesium chloride-based aerial fire retardants for the 2024 fire season, as a result of safety issues presented by its fire retardant; and (2) Compass Minerals materially overstated the extent to which testing had confirmed that its fire retardants were safe.



If you bought Compass Minerals shares between November 29, 2023 and March 22, 2024, and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888)-508-6832 or, you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/compass-minerals-international/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 24, 2024.

