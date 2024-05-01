Dr. Stephanie Molden is Once Again Honored as a “Top Doctor” by Major Organization and in the Philadelphia Area
My motivation is to help women with pelvic disorders return to their normal lifestyle. While I am honored to be recognized, my ultimate reward is the continued satisfaction of my patients.”NEWTOWN, PA, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Stephanie Molden, the Director of The Female Pelvic Health Center & Surgicare Associates in Newtown, has been honored as a “Top Doctor” for the tenth consecutive year by both Castle Connolly Medical Ltd and Philadelphia Magazine.
— Dr. Stephanie Molden
This prestigious recognition is given to physicians who have demonstrated exceptional professional achievements, outstanding leadership, unrivaled expertise, and who are committed to providing the highest level of quality healthcare.
In addition, Dr. Molden has also been distinguished in Castle Connolly's “Exceptional Women in Medicine” list for the fifth consecutive year. This respected directory acknowledges top female doctors across the US who have made remarkable contributions to the medical field with their research, innovative approaches, academic success, and above all, their unwavering commitment to patient care.
"There is no higher honor than being acknowledged by our industry's leading organizations and peers," Dr. Molden said. "My motivation is to help women with pelvic disorders return to their normal lifestyle. While I am honored to be recognized, my ultimate reward is the continued satisfaction of my patients."
As the Philadelphia region’s leading Urogynecology and Cosmetic gynecology specialist, Dr. Molden is motivated by the gratification of helping women with pelvic disorders return to their normal lifestyle. Her mission is to provide the highest quality of care to her patients in an environment where they feel unrushed, thoroughly listened to, and well-informed.
"My care philosophy is to care for the whole woman, placing her goals first in a comfortable and caring atmosphere.”
Dr. Molden is a Board-Certified Urogynecologist and Fellowship trained. Committed to excellence and constantly pioneering new ground in her specialty, Dr. Molden continues to set an example in the medical field through her research, cutting edge new procedures, and mentoring of other doctors.
Dr. Molden has changed the lives of countless women who thought they had run out of options. She and her staff focus on treating the “whole woman” in a comfortable and discrete atmosphere. She treats patients for a full range of issues including various types of Prolapse, Overactive Bladder, and leaking from coughing, sneezing, or exercising. She also treats Sexual Dysfunction and Intimate Wellness issues such as Hormone Imbalance, Low Libido, Trouble with Orgasm, and performs Vaginal Rejuvenation and Female Genital Cosmetic procedures like Labiaplasty, Perineoplasty, and Vaginoplasty.
Dr. Molden is an active member of the American Urogynecology Society (AUGS), participating in ongoing continuing education and research initiatives. She is also a member of the:
American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
Society for Gynecologic Surgeons
Society for Urodynamics and Female Urology
International Urogynecology Association
American Medical Association
To learn more about Dr. Molden and The Female Pelvic Health Center, please visit www.fphcenter.com.
About The Female Pelvic Health Center
The Female Pelvic Health Center offers comprehensive medical care focusing on treating female urinary, gynecologic, and intimate wellness issues as well as performing cosmetic gynecology. The center's expert team is dedicated to providing compassionate and personalized care, utilizing the most innovative techniques and technologies to treat every patient with respect and unparalleled attention to their individual needs.
