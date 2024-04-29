AGV Discovery Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2
AGV Discovery Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2PARIS, FRANCE, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGV Discovery today announced that the first participant has been dosed in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating IPN01194 in patients with MAPKm advanced solid tumors.
Cédric Boriès, President for AGV Discovery commented, “We are very pleased to announce the first dosing in humans of our drug candidate IPN01194 in collaboration with our partner Ipsen. This represents a very important milestone for us and for the patients we hope to serve. This success is the result and the demonstration of the efficiency of our drug design platform, based on innovative conception approaches”.
The Phase 1/2 trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic and anti-tumors activity of ERK1/2 inhibitor IPN01194 as single agent in adult participants with advanced solid tumors.
