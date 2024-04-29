Anik Singal to Electrify as a Celebrity Speaker at the Connected Leaders Academy (CLA) Global Summit

Silver Spring, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Spring, Maryland -

Anik Singal, an acclaimed entrepreneur, bestselling author, and renowned speaker, is slated to be a celebrity speaker at the Connected Leaders Academy (CLA) Global Summit organized by the Connected Leaders Academy. The event aims to bring together up to 300 entrepreneurs from May 3-5, 2024, in Rockville, MD. Given Singal's vast experience in entrepreneurship and digital marketing, his participation with Jose Escobar is expected to provide significant insights and learnings to those entrepreneurs attending.

Singal's entrepreneurial journey is distinguished by his founding of multiple successful companies and his profound dedication to online education, as demonstrated through Lurn, where he is the founder and CEO. His global influence is reflected in his training of over 300,000 entrepreneurs and his recognition as one of the premier entrepreneurship coaches globally. Among his accolades are his placement on BusinessWeek's list of the Best U.S. Entrepreneurs Under 25 and his title as an Inc500 CEO. Beyond his professional success, Singal demonstrates a commitment to philanthropy through his non-profit organization, The Singal Foundation, which focuses on constructing schools in India.

Anik Singal and his co-author, FTC attorney Greg Christiansen, recently launched a new book, an FTC Compliance Guide: "Don't Say That: How to Advertise without Getting Sued by the FTC & Other Agencies." Jose Escobar will interview Singal about his newest venture and lifelong career as a successful entrepreneur and digital marketer, complete with the honest reality of building a business and how to be resilient when obstacles arise.

At the helm of Connected Leaders Academy, Jose Escobar orchestrates the Connected Leaders Academy (CLA) Global Summit, which provides a venue for entrepreneurs to gain knowledge, network, and collaborate. The summit highlights the latest leadership, innovation, and ethical practices trends, with a special concentration on the significance of forging authentic connections in the modern, digital-first landscape.

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, international publicity business consultant and event coordinator, on behalf of Jose Escobar, CEO, shared her excitement regarding Anik Singal's involvement, noting, “With Anik Singal as the celebrity speaker at the Connected Leaders Academy (CLA) Global Summit, we underscore our commitment to delivering top-notch leadership and entrepreneurial advice. His extensive background and innovative mindset are poised to motivate and equip our attendees with strategies to elevate their business endeavors.”

The event is an invitation to entrepreneurs seeking to enhance their leadership capabilities and expand their professional networks within a milieu that prizes integrity and mutual support. Furthermore, Connected Leaders Academy is still accepting sponsors and vendors who are aligned with the ethos of leadership and creativity, offering a distinctive platform to connect with a curated audience of entrepreneurial minds and industry influencers. Contact Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller at 419-722-6931 or AndreaAdamsMiller@TheREDCarpetConnection.com for more details.

Escobar added, “Anik Singal’s participation, combined with the expertise of our diverse speaker line-up and attendees, positions the Connected Leaders Academy (CLA) Global Summit as a pivotal occurrence within the entrepreneurial ecosystem. We call upon those who resonate with our aspirations for a future driven by impactful connections and authentic leadership to participate.”

Further details and reservation information can be found on their website for those interested in partaking in the Connected Leaders Academy (CLA) Global Summit. Follow Jose Escobar on Facebook for the latest updates on Connected Leaders Academy’s events and initiatives.

Connected Leaders Academy stands out as an institution offering trailblazing resources, training, and events aimed at equipping entrepreneurs to forge meaningful relationships and lead with innovation and integrity. The academy is devoted to cultivating a global community of leaders intent on generating substantial change.

###

For more information about Connected Leaders Academy, contact the company here:



Connected Leaders Academy

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, Publicist on behalf of Jose Escobar, CEO

419-722-6931

andreaadamsmiller@theredcarpetconnection.com

14033 Breeze Hill Lane

Silver Spring MD 20906

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, Publicist on behalf of Jose Escobar, CEO