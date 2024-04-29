The dynamics of the cluster headache market are anticipated to change during the forecast period (2023–2032) owing to the rising prevalence of cluster headaches, the pipeline with emerging therapies, and growing research and development.

New York, USA, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cluster Headache Market is Anticipated to Showcase Immense Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies - Lundbeck Seattle Biopharmaceuticals, Clexio Biosciences

DelveInsight’s Cluster Headache Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, cluster headache emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted cluster headache market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Cluster Headache Market Report

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the market size for cluster headaches is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

According to DelveInsight’s analysis in 2022, the total prevalent cases of cluster headache accounted for nearly 882K in the 7MM.

in the 7MM. Prominent companies working in the domain of cluster headaches, including Lundbeck Seattle Biopharmaceuticals, Clexio Biosciences , and others, are actively working on innovative drugs for cluster headache. These novel cluster headache therapies are anticipated to enter the cluster headache market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

, and others, are actively working on innovative drugs for cluster headache. These novel cluster headache therapies are anticipated to enter the cluster headache market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market. Some of the key therapies for cluster headache treatment include Eptinezumab, CLE-500, and others.

Cluster Headache Overview

Cluster headaches present as a rare and intense type of primary neurovascular headache. This type of headache is renowned for its extreme pain, usually felt on one side of the head, typically behind or above the eye or at the temple. Individuals with cluster headaches often exhibit classic trigeminal-autonomic symptoms, such as drooping of the upper eyelid, sweating, and constriction of pupils. Interestingly, a significant number of individuals with cluster headaches also experience symptoms resembling those of migraines, such as sensitivity to light or hypersensitivity to odors. Consequently, many patients are incorrectly diagnosed, often being mistaken for having a migraine disorder instead.

The suggested method for diagnosis involves using an MRI scan, which may or may not include a contrast enhancement, with detailed slices specifically targeting the pituitary gland area. This is important because pituitary tumors can sometimes cause secondary headaches resembling a cluster headache pattern. If there's a suspicion or confirmation of a pituitary gland abnormality from the imaging, it's recommended to conduct laboratory tests to check the levels of pituitary hormones.

Cluster Headache Epidemiology Segmentation

The cluster headache epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current cluster headache patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The cluster headache market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Cluster Headache

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Cluster Headache

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Cluster Headache

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Cluster Headache

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Cluster Headache

Cluster Headache Treatment Market

The management of cluster headaches can be categorized into three treatment stages: an immediate-acting abortive therapy, medications for prevention, and a transitional approach to support patients while preventive medications take effect. The primary objective in treating cluster headaches should always be to prevent all episodes. Regrettably, complete freedom from attacks isn't always attainable, especially for individuals with chronic cluster headaches. For these cases, it is crucial to offer effective options for treating attacks while prioritizing the best balance between effectiveness and side effects, in close consultation with the patient.

The preferred acute treatments of choice are subcutaneous sumatriptan and/or high-flow oxygen. Existing guidelines outline a range of options for prophylactic therapy, based on varying levels of evidence. Verapamil, lithium, and topiramate are the top choices for preventive medications. Given that preventive medications require time to become effective and reach optimal dosages, transitional treatment plays a significant role in managing cluster headaches. These transitional therapies typically provide relief for several weeks to months.

Eptinezumab, marketed as VYEPTI, is a drug designed to prevent migraines in adults. It works as a monoclonal antibody that targets both alpha and beta forms of calcitonin gene-related peptides (CGRP). The medication is administered through intravenous infusion every 3 months. Approved for use in the United States in February 2020 and in Europe in January 2022, Eptinezumab, specifically named eptinezumab-jjmr, is intended for adults experiencing migraines at least 4 days per month. Additionally, it is currently in Phase III of clinical development for the treatment of Cluster Headache Syndrome.

Cluster Headache Emerging Drugs and Companies

The emerging pipeline is limited to a few products like Lundbeck Seattle Biopharmaceuticals’ Eptinezumab and CLE-500 by Clexio Biosciences.

Eptinezumab is an IgG1 monoclonal antibody that specifically and strongly binds to the α- and β-forms of human calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP), a key molecule in the development of migraines and cluster headaches. It is currently in Phase III development. In December 2020, H. Lundbeck A/S began a study titled "interventional, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled delayed-start study to assess the effectiveness and safety of eptinezumab in patients with episodic cluster headaches (eCH)." The goal of this study is to evaluate how well eptinezumab works in patients with eCH. The primary measure will track the change from the beginning in the number of weekly attacks. Secondary measures include changes from the start in the weekly use of abortive therapy and the frequency of daily attacks, among others.

In February 2020, H. Lundbeck A/S announced the approval of VYEPTI (eptinezumab-jjmr) by the FDA for the preventive treatment of migraines in adults. In 2021, Lundbeck initiated a one-year safety and tolerability trial called CHRONICLE in individuals with chronic cluster headaches. The CHRONICLE trial (NCT05064397) has finished enrolling participants, and results indicate that patients with chronic cluster headaches who received eptinezumab experienced reductions in the frequency of attacks, severity of pain, and improvement in their overall impression of their condition.

Clexio Biosciences is working on the CLE-500, designed as a patient-controlled drug-device combo to provide quick relief for cluster headaches. The CLE-500 is an innovative investigational treatment and is not yet approved for widespread use. It is currently undergoing Phase I clinical trials for cluster headache treatment, as outlined in the company's development roadmap.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the cluster headache market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the cluster headache market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Cluster Headache Market Dynamics

The cluster headache market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. In 80–90% of cases, cluster headache is episodic, with attacks occurring daily for a few weeks to a few months, followed by a gap of a few months to a few years, while the chronic variety has continuous attacks for a year or longer with no symptom-free interval or a remission period that lasts for less than a month; recent epidemiological studies indicate that the prevalence of cluster headaches is about one person per 500, so a large cohort of patients will help ensure any new entrant makes substantial gains, despite the diagnostic challenges, the short-lasting primary headaches are important to recognize because of their excellent but highly selective response to therapy; once cluster headaches have been accurately diagnosed, long-term treatment can be beneficial to decrease or prevent future cycles, however, as the specific underlying cause is not known, it may take some time to control the headache cycles.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of cluster headache, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the cluster headache market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the cluster headache market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the cluster headache market. Cluster headaches, often misdiagnosed as migraine or trigeminal neuralgia, as well as sinusitis or dental problems, sometimes lead patients to undergo unnecessary procedures like teeth extraction, sinus washouts, and intracranial surgery due to despair, while many aren't optimally managed even with effective therapies available. Despite a correct diagnosis, general practitioners often prescribe medications they're familiar with rather than the most suitable therapy based on headache type, severity, and associated symptoms, leading to inadequate advice on correct medication use. Treatment for cluster headaches relies on empirical data rather than a clear understanding of its biological mechanisms, with drug treatment showing a placebo rate of about 30%, akin to migraine treatment.

Moreover, cluster headache treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the cluster headache market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the cluster headache market growth.

Cluster Headache Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Cluster Headache Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Cluster Headache Companies Lundbeck Seattle Biopharmaceuticals, Clexio Biosciences, and others Key Cluster Headache Therapies Eptinezumab, CLE-500, and others

Scope of the Cluster Headache Market Report

Cluster Headache Therapeutic Assessment: Cluster Headache current marketed and emerging therapies

Cluster Headache current marketed and emerging therapies Cluster Headache Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Cluster Headache Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Cluster Headache Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Cluster Headache Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Cluster Headache Market Key Insights 2. Cluster Headache Market Report Introduction 3. Cluster Headache Market Overview at a Glance 4. Cluster Headache Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Cluster Headache Treatment and Management 7. Cluster Headache Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Cluster Headache Marketed Drugs 10. Cluster Headache Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Cluster Headache Market Analysis 12. Cluster Headache Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

