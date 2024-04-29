FACT SHEET: DHS Facilitates the Safe and Responsible Deployment and Use of Artificial Intelligence in Federal Government, Critical Infrastructure, and U.S. Economy

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plays a leading role in developing policies and introducing initiatives to help ensure the safe and secure use of AI in support of President Biden’s landmark Executive Order (EO). DHS is responsibly leveraging AI to advance homeland security mission, while protecting individuals’ privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties. DHS is helping to secure the nation’s critical infrastructure from AI-enabled threats, issuing safety and security guidelines for AI used in critical systems, and recruiting the talent needed to shape the future of AI and tech innovation.

Protecting water supplies, power grids, telecommunications and other critical infrastructure from AI-enabled threats

Established the AI Safety and Security Board (AISSB) – Over 20 technology and critical infrastructure executives, civil rights leaders, academics, and policymakers are advising the Secretary, the critical infrastructure community, private sector stakeholders, and the broader public on the safe and secure development and deployment of AI in our nation’s critical infrastructure, as well as the mitigation of threats and risks that AI could pose. This includes recommendations to prevent and prepare for AI-related disruptions to critical services that impact national or economic security, public health, or safety.



Developed the First AI Guidelines for Critical Infrastructure Owners and Operators – DHS, in partnership with CISA, developed new safety and security guidelines for use by critical infrastructure owners and operators. These guidelines are informed by the whole-of-government effort to assess AI risks across all sixteen critical infrastructure sectors, and address threats both to and from, and involving AI systems.



Shared New Resources to Reduce Risks at the Intersection of AI and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Threats –The AI Chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) Report [submitted to the President] was developed through strong collaboration across government, academia, and industry. The report examines risks at the intersection of AI and CBRN threats. It also identifies trends in AI and types of AI models that might present or intensify biological and chemical threats to the U.S. Finally, the report offers recommendations to mitigate potential threats to national security by overseeing the training, deployment, publication, and use of AI models and underlying data, including the role of safety evaluations and guardrails.

Incorporating AI into Carrying Out the Homeland Security mission through safe, responsible and trustworthy use

Unveiled a new, whole-of-Department AI roadmap – The DHS AI roadmap, the most detailed AI plans put forward by a federal agency to date, details DHS’s 2024 plans, which include testing uses of the technologies that deliver meaningful benefits to the American public and advance homeland security, while ensuring that individuals’ privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties are protected. The roadmap outlines three lines of effort DHS is using to guide its work: Responsibly leverage AI to advance Homeland Security missions while protecting individuals’ privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties; Promote Nationwide AI Safety and Security; and Continue to lead in AI through strong cohesive partnerships



Implemented pilot projects to test AI technology – These innovative pilot projects will deploy AI in specific mission areas: Per the EO, CISA completed an operational pilot using AI cybersecurity systems to aid in the detection and remediation of vulnerabilities in critical United States Government software, systems, and networks. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) will use AI to enhance investigative processes focused on detecting fentanyl and increasing efficiency of investigations related to combatting child sexual exploitation. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will deploy AI to help communities plan for and develop hazard mitigation plans to build resilience and minimize risks. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will use AI to improve immigration officer training.



Launched the AI Corps Recruitment Sprint to Hire 50 Experienced/Expert Technologists – The Department announced its first-ever hiring sprint to recruit 50 AI technology experts in 2024. The new DHS “AI Corps” is modeled after the U.S. Digital Service, building teams that will help better leverage this new technology responsibly across strategic areas of the homeland security enterprise including efforts to counter fentanyl, combat child sexual exploitation and abuse, deliver immigration services, secure travel, fortify our critical infrastructure, and enhance our cybersecurity. The Department most recently hired a highly qualified executive director to ensure that the Corps' success and is continuing to pursue top AI talent to build out the AI Corps.

Ensuring the economic security, and competitiveness of American AI innovation

Launched a Training Program to Combat Intellectual Property Theft Through AI Generated Material – Protecting AI intellectual property (IP) is critical to U.S. global competitiveness, as IP theft threatens U.S. businesses, jobs, and national security. To tackle this issue and in response to the Executive Order: HSI has partnered with Michigan State University’s Center for Anti-Counterfeiting and Product Protection (A-CAPP) to create a training program to help industry and domestic law enforcement better understand and respond to AI-related IP theft. The Intellectual Property Rights Center (IPR Center), led by HSI, encourages members of the public, industry, trade associations, law enforcement, and government agencies to report potential violations of intellectual property rights involving AI through their website. The information provided is then reviewed promptly by IPR Center staff and disseminated for appropriate investigative response and tactical use to IPR Center partners. The IPR center serves as whole of government center for the criminal enforcement of IP theft, to include AI-enabled digital piracy, product counterfeiting, trade fraud, and the theft of trade secrets.



Ensuring the U.S. Attracts and Retains the Best Talent in AI and other Critical Emerging Technologies – Cultivating global talent in AI and other critical and emerging technologies is essential for U.S. innovation and competitiveness. To that end, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has: Streamlined processing times of petitions and applications for those seeking to work, study, or conduct research in the United States; Clarified and modernized policies for O-1A noncitizens of extraordinary ability, EB-1 noncitizens of extraordinary ability and outstanding professors and researchers, EB-2 advanced-degree holders and noncitizens of exceptional ability, Startup founders using the International Entrepreneur Rule, and International students;



Released public data on how experts in AI and other critical and emerging technologies have increasingly utilized the immigration system through the end of Fiscal Year 2023

As DHS deploys AI responsibly, it will work under the President’s direction to harness the opportunities and reduce the potential harms of this revolutionary technology.

