Get a Same-Day Job Offer & $5,000 Hiring Bonus at TDOC's Rapid Hiring Event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is holding a Rapid Hiring Event on May 3 & 4 from 9:00 a.m. CDT to 6:00 p.m. CDT. It will take place at TDOC’s Community Resource Center, located 15 minutes north of Nashville at 900 Madison Square, in Madison, TN.

Attendees can receive a same-day conditional job offer by completing their interview and all pre-employment requirements onsite at the event. To save time, applicants may schedule their interview by submitting the TDOC Rapid Hire Employment Application online. Walk-ins are also welcome.

WHAT: Rapid Hiring Event – Middle Region

WHEN: Friday, May 3, 2024, 9:00 a.m. CDT – 6:00 p.m. CDT

Saturday, May 4, 2024, 9:00 a.m. CDT – 6:00 p.m. CDT

WHERE: TDOC Community Resource Center

900 Madison Square

Madison, TN 37115

TDOC is hiring for multiple positions including correctional officers, probation parole officers, counselors, administrative staff, registered nurses, vocational instructors, teachers, and more. New employees also receive health, life, vision, and dental insurance, college tuition assistance, retirement plans, and paid time off. TDOC continues to offer a $5,000 hiring bonus for correctional officers.

TDOC operates four correctional facilities, five community supervision districts, and two day reporting centers in the middle region.

For more information, contact 615-253-8239 or TDOC.HumanResources@tn.gov.