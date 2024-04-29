Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,331 in the last 365 days.

Get a Same-Day Job Offer & $5,000 Hiring Bonus at TDOC's Rapid Hiring Event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is holding a Rapid Hiring Event on May 3 & 4 from 9:00 a.m. CDT to 6:00 p.m. CDT.  It will take place at TDOC’s Community Resource Center, located 15 minutes north of Nashville at 900 Madison Square, in Madison, TN.

Attendees can receive a same-day conditional job offer by completing their interview and all pre-employment requirements onsite at the event.  To save time, applicants may schedule their interview by submitting the TDOC Rapid Hire Employment Application online.  Walk-ins are also welcome.

WHAT:           Rapid Hiring Event – Middle Region

WHEN:          Friday, May 3, 2024, 9:00 a.m. CDT – 6:00 p.m. CDT

                        Saturday, May 4, 2024, 9:00 a.m. CDT – 6:00 p.m. CDT

WHERE:        TDOC Community Resource Center

                        900 Madison Square

                        Madison, TN 37115

TDOC is hiring for multiple positions including correctional officers, probation parole officers, counselors, administrative staff, registered nurses, vocational instructors, teachers, and more.  New employees also receive health, life, vision, and dental insurance, college tuition assistance, retirement plans, and paid time off.  TDOC continues to offer a $5,000 hiring bonus for correctional officers.

TDOC operates four correctional facilities, five community supervision districts, and two day reporting centers in the middle region.

For more information, contact 615-253-8239 or TDOC.HumanResources@tn.gov

You just read:

Get a Same-Day Job Offer & $5,000 Hiring Bonus at TDOC's Rapid Hiring Event

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more