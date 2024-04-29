Agent Impact Group Partners with Epique Realty, Revolutionizing The Real Estate Brokerage Model
Agent Impact Group, a trailblazing force in the real estate industry, has proudly announced its partnership with Epique Realty to support Agent growth.
At Agent Impact Group, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in real estate.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agent Impact Group, a trailblazing force in the real estate industry, has proudly announced its partnership with Epique Realty, marking a monumental step forward in redefining the landscape of real estate brokerage.
With a formidable network spanning over 330,000 real estate agents, Agent Impact Group has long been at the forefront of innovation and transformation within the industry. This partnership with Epique Realty represents a strategic alliance aimed at amplifying Epique Realty's disruptive brokerage model and catapulting it to the forefront of the real estate sector.
"At Agent Impact Group, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in real estate," said Raymond Sjolseth, CPO of Agent Impact Group. "By joining forces with Epique Realty, we are poised to revolutionize the way real estate agents operate and serve their clients."
Agent Impact Group's expansive network, robust referral platform, and vertically integrated coaching model, coupled with a dynamic podcast and streaming TV series, provide a unique ecosystem that empowers real estate professionals to thrive in an ever-evolving industry.
"We believe in the power of collaboration and innovation," added Debbie Mauro, CNO. "Together with Epique Realty, we have the opportunity to reshape the future of real estate and deliver unparalleled value to agents and clients alike."
This partnership not only underscores Agent Impact Group's commitment to driving positive change within the real estate community but also signifies a pivotal moment in the industry's evolution.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Raymond Sjolseth
CPO, Chief People Officer
Agent Impact Group
ray@agentimpactgroup.com
https://www.agentimpactgroup.com/
About Agent Impact Group:
Agent Impact Group is a leading force in the real estate industry, dedicated to empowering agents and transforming the way real estate as a business is experienced. With a vast network, innovative technologies, and unparalleled support, Agent Impact Group is shaping the future of real estate.
About Epique Realty:
Epique Realty is a disruptive force in the real estate brokerage industry, committed to challenging the status quo and delivering exceptional results for agents and clients. With a focus on innovation, integrity, and excellence, Epique Realty is redefining what it means to succeed in real estate.
Disclaimer:
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions about future events. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Agent Impact Group undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
