Readout: Pacific Fleet commander’s travel to Republic of Korea, April 17-19

Koehler met with senior ROK officials to discuss the security environment in the Indo-Pacific region, including the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s destabilizing activities.



The meetings included:

ROK Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Admiral Kim Myung-soo

ROK Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Yang Yong-mo

Commander, ROK Fleet, Vice Adm. Choi, Sung-hyeok





Koehler assured the ROK Navy of Pacific Fleet’s commitment to a strong defense relationship, and extending the Spirit of Camp David, reaffirmed the importance of trilateral cooperation between the Republic of Korea, Japan, and the United States to enhance interoperability between our combined forces to demonstrate the strength of the partnership and its resolve against those who challenge regional stability.



Koehler also met with senior U.S. officials including:

U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, Hon. Philip Goldberg

Commander, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, U.S. Forces Korea, Gen. Paul LaCamera

Commander, Naval Forces Korea, Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski

During his visit to Busan and Gimhae, Koehler met with Sailors and civilians assigned to commander, Naval Forces Korea, paid respects for the fallen at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery, and spoke to and ate lunch with midshipmen at the ROK Naval Academy.The visit to Republic of Korea underscored the United States’ commitment to strengthening alliances and partnerships for an enduring, resilient, free, and open Indo-Pacific.