AIAG Announces New Partnership with Judson Center

Judson Center volunteers assist AIAG, the Automotive Industry Action Group, in delivering critical quality process manuals to OEMs and suppliers around the world.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the Automotive Industry Action Group, known as AIAG, was faced with high demand for their newly released Advanced Product Quality Planning (APQP) 3rd Edition and Control Plan 1st Edition manuals, they knew exactly where to get help. By partnering with volunteers from the Judson Center, a non-profit human service agency in Southeast Michigan that provides specialized care in the areas of autism, mental and behavioral health, disabilities, foster care, adoption, and mentoring, the AIAG team not only got their manuals shipped out to automotive OEMs and suppliers around the globe, but they also got more smiles and laughs than they could have ever imagined.



Currently celebrating their 100th anniversary, the Judson Center focuses on fostering independence in those they serve with innovative programs and partnerships. For the AIAG project, two volunteer teams of four Judson Center volunteers came daily to AIAG headquarters in Southfield, Michigan over the past 10 weeks to prepare the manuals for shipping.

“We are incredibly excited and thankful for the opportunity to engage with the Judson Center volunteers to assist them with skill-building experiences,” explained AIAG CEO Matt Pohlman. “They’ve done an amazing job supporting AIAG and our team has gained more than we gave by working with this incredible group of people from the Judson Center.”

To show gratitude for their success, a luncheon was held in the volunteers’ honor and a donation check was presented by CEO Matt Pohlman to the Judson Center showing their commitment to the organization and community.

“We are thrilled about this great partnership with the Automotive Industry Action Group,” said Judson Center President & CEO Lenora Hardy-Foster. “It is yet another example of how we can create opportunities for people with disabilities and help remove the obstacles preventing them from living up to their full potential. Our continuum of care at Judson Center centers on supporting the dignity, purpose and fulfillment of all our clients.”

Moving forward, AIAG and Judson Center will continue to collaborate as needed, helping Judson Center clients gain knowledge in a unique work environment and helping the global automotive industry continue to thrive with collaborative common processes that save the industry time and money resulting in innovative, high-quality vehicles for consumers.

About AIAG: The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) is a unique not-for-profit mobility industry association where automakers, suppliers, service providers, government entities, and individuals in academia have worked collaboratively for over 42 years to drive down cost and complexity within the supply chain. Now one of the largest global automotive associations, we’re comprised of more than 4,800 companies in over 70 countries. Learn more at www.aiag.com.

About Judson Center: Judson Center, trusted by Michigan families for 100 years, is a non-profit human services agency providing expert, comprehensive services that strengthen children, adults and families impacted by abuse and neglect, autism, and developmental, behavioral and physical health challenges so they can achieve whole health, well-being, and maximum potential. Judson Center also offers integrated primary healthcare for all through Judson Center Health in Warren and is a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC). Since opening its doors in 1924, Judson Center has grown to change the lives of more than 13,000 children, adults, and families each year. Judson Center has offices in Genesee, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties. Headquarters are located at 30301 Northwestern Highway, Suite 100, Farmington Hills, MI 48334-3277. Learn more about Judson Center at www.judsoncenter.org. Check out the agency’s “Where Care Is An Art” centennial awareness campaign at care.judsoncenter.org.