EXSCIENTIA PLC (NASDAQ: EXAI) INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Exscientia plc

Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Exscientia plc (“Exscientia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EXAI) between March 23, 2022 and February 12, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired Exscientia securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Exscientia plc Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

According to the Complaint, Defendants made misleading statements related to Defendant Andrew Hopkins’s improper relationships with employees and Defendant David Nicholson’s prior knowledge of Defendant Hopkins’s relationships.

On February 13, 2024, Exscientia announced that its board was terminating Hopkins’ employment as CEO and removing him as an Executive Director of the Board, after an investigation which found that Hopkins had “engaged in relationships with two employees that the Board determined were inappropriate and inconsistent with the Company’s standards and values.” The Company also revealed that during the course of the investigation, the Board learned that Defendant Nicholson “had prior knowledge of the existence of the earlier of Dr. Hopkins’ relationships and had addressed the situation directly, and with the involvement of other outside counsel, rather than in consultation with the Board” and that, “[f]ollowing discussions with the Board, on February 12, 2024 Dr. Nicholson tendered his resignation from his positions with the Company.”

On this news, Exscientia’s stock price fell $1.72 per share, or 22.9%, to close at $5.79 per share on February 13, 2024.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 26, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

