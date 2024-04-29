Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,211 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,033 in the last 365 days.

Effects of ocean acidification and summer thermal stress on the physiology and growth of the atlantic surfclam (Spisula solidissima)

Effects of ocean acidification and summer thermal stress on the physiology and growth of the atlantic surfclam (Spisula solidissima)

Published 29 April 2024 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: biological response, chemistry, laboratory, mollusks, morphology, performance

This study examines the physiological response of the Atlantic surfclam (Spisula solidissima) to ocean acidification in warm summer temperatures. Working with ambient seawater, this experiment manipulated pH conditions while maintaining natural diel fluctuations and seasonal shifts in temperature. One-year-old surfclams were exposed to one of three pH conditions (ambient (control): 7.8 ± 0.07, medium: 7.51 ± 0.10, or low: 7.20 ± 0.10) in flow-through conditions for six weeks, and feeding and digestive physiology was measured after one day, two weeks, and six weeks. After six weeks of exposure to medium and low pH treatments, growth was not clearly affected, and, contrastingly, feeding and digestive physiology displayed variable responses to pH over time. Seemingly, low pH reduced feeding and absorption rates compared to both the medium treatment and ambient (control) condition; however, this response was clearer after two weeks compared to one day. At six weeks, suppressed physiological rates across both pH treatments and the ambient condition suggest thermal stress from high ambient water temperatures experienced the week prior (24–26 °C) dominated over any changes from low pH. Results from this study provide important information about reduced energy acquisition in surfclams in acidified environments and highlight the need for conducting multistressor experiments that consider the combined effects of temperature and pH stress.

Steeves L., Honecker M., Meseck S. L. & Munroe D., 2024. Effects of ocean acidification and summer thermal stress o the physiology and growth of the Atlantic surfclam (Spisula solidissima). Marine Science and Engineering 12(4): 673. doi: 10.3390/jmse12040673. Article.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Effects of ocean acidification and summer thermal stress on the physiology and growth of the atlantic surfclam (Spisula solidissima)

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more