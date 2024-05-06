SponsorCloud Hosts Successful SponsorNetwork Summit in Salt Lake City

SponsorNetwork Summit Apr 2024

SponsorNetwork Summit drives innovation and collaboration in real estate industry. Expert speakers, workshops, & networking opportunities ignite growth.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SponsorCloud, a leading platform for sponsors to execute every aspect of their investment syndication project, brought together industry experts and professionals for the SponsorNetwork Summit in Salt Lake City, UT, on April 8, 2024. The event, sponsored by Equity Trust, MW Law, and Neighbor, featured a lineup of distinguished speakers and workshops aimed at expanding knowledge and growing networks within the real estate industry. The event brought together many industry experts and professionals for insightful discussions and networking opportunities.

Speakers Enlighten Attendees with Expertise

The summit featured notable speakers, including John Bowens CISP, Stephen Slawinski, Sam Newell, Alexander Kholodenko, Aram Sarkissian, Jeff Williams, Michael Holman, and Richard D. Jarvis II. Attendees gained insights into the latest trends in IRA investments, fund formations, capital raising strategies, and stories of success during turbulent times.

John Bowens explored streamlining self-directed IRA investments, while Stephen Slawinski delved into innovative structures like Flex Funds. Capital raising experts Sam Newell and Alexander Kholodenko shared their insights, and the Managing Through Chaos panelists shared strategies that allowed them to pivot towards victory.

A Few Words from The Organisers

As the event progressed, the organisers shared their gratitude and appreciation for the summit’s remarkable outcome.

Ameet Mehta, SponsorCloud Co-Founder, shared, “Our team is delighted by the invaluable connections we made and saw being made at this past SponsorNetwork Summit.”

Mr. Mehta added, “Hearing the insightful discussions that were sparked and the actionable strategies shared made us feel confident that these events are successfully driving innovation and fostering growth within the syndication community.”

Attendees also had the opportunity to participate in workshops and panels that further enriched their knowledge and skills.

As the Summit concluded, the enthusiasm for future initiatives within the SponsorNetwork community was palpable. Plans are already underway for another impactful event before the end of the year, promising continued opportunities for learning, networking, and growth.

Mr Mehta said, “We are so grateful for all the support and eagerly look forward to building on this success for our future events.”

The SponsorNetwork Summit has solidified its position as a must-attend event for industry professionals to gain insights, forge connections, and drive connections within the investor management and fundraising sectors. For more information about SponsorCloud and upcoming events, visit SponsorCloud's website.

About SponsorCloud

SponsorCloud is a comprehensive platform designed to streamline and simplify every aspect of the investment syndication process for sponsors. With a suite of products including SyndicationPro, SponsorAdmin, SponsorDocs, and SponsorNetwork, SponsorCloud offers a one-stop solution for sponsors looking to raise capital, manage investor relations, handle fund administration, and connect with like-minded professionals.

Media Box Set:

Contact Person: Ameet C Mehta

Email: marketing@sponsorcloud.io

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ameetcmehta/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AmeetM/status/1509923529407537154