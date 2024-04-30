Bitget Onboards Alchemy Pay & GEO Pay, Unlocking Five Key Southeast Asian Currencies for Crypto Conversions

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced its partnerships with Alchemy Pay and GEO Pay (Swapple), two leading crypto payment solution providers. With their support, Bitget users can now buy and sell crypto using various local currencies. This collaboration brings significant improvements for users interacting with digital assets, enabling seamless conversion between fiat and crypto instantaneously.

The integration with payment services will allow users to convert crypto into fiat with several top channels such as IDR – QRIS/DANA/OVO, PHP – GCash/Maya, MYR – DuitNow, THB – Thai QR/TrueMoney and VND – MOMO/Viet QR/ViettelPay, and bank transfer are available to all currencies mentioned above.

Alchemy Pay as one of the leading payment gateways in crypto connects platforms with traditional payment solutions. It supports payments across 173 countries, facilitating easier and broader access to crypto worldwide. GEO Pay, recently rebranded as Swapple, complements this partnership by offering a platform that merges peer-to-peer payments with innovative fiat-to-crypto exchange services. It provides secure and low-fee transactions, enhancing the fiat-to-crypto exchange experience, offering reward incentives to its community.

Bitget has been constantly expanding its services throughout the globe bringing more regional benefits to its users. This collaboration enables Bitget’s users with a seamless trading experience of converting crypto into fiat and vice versa. As it expands its services to meet the growing demand for cryptocurrency solutions in Southeast Asia, more such initiatives are in-progress. With Alchemy Pay and GEO Pay (Swapple), Bitget will provide users with a locally sophisticated, secure, and user-friendly platform, making the transition from fiat to digital currency effortless for users across multiple regions.

“Bitget’s ecosystem is leaning to build a more user-friendly experience for crypto. Onboarding fiat gateways and customizing its products towards local audiences, the platform aims to accelerate mass adoption of crypto. As we expand our services, we will partner up with more such payment companies, enabling people throughout the world to get a step closer to crypto,” said Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget

In April Bitget released its strategic partnership with Onramp Money which now enables Bitget users to buy and sell crypto using INR via UPI and IMPS, with NGN, AED, and MXN through bank transfers, and with VND via VietQR. This range of options ensures that users have easy-to-use and reliable methods to convert crypto to fiat and vice versa. Bitget caters to users with a diverse set of preferences and finance management requirements, fulfilling their needs with emerging WEB3 products.

Previously, Bitget Wallet Asia’s premier Web3 wallet partnered up with Onmeta, a leading fiat on and off-ramp solution catering to India, to bolster its Over-The-Counter (OTC) trading features by enhancing India’s local payment methods and instant transactions. The integration provides a convenient gateway for India-based users to purchase cryptocurrencies using local fiat currencies, such as NEFT, IMPS, UPI, covering 15 major blockchains and over 100 tokens.

