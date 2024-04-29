Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for April 29 – May 3, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

April 29 – May 3, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, April 29

No public meetings

Tuesday, April 30

9 a.m. Speak at UAC Spring Legislative Management Conference

Location: Dixie Convention Center, St. George

MEDIA ACCESS

11 a.m. Speak with Southern Utah Home Builders Association

Location: Hilton Garden Inn, St. George

MEDIA ACCESS

12:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Tech University Interim President Courtney White

Location: Utah Tech University, St. George

Wednesday, May 1

9 a.m. Meet with Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah

Location: Capitol Boardroom

10:15 a.m. Host Governor’s Book Club

Location: Virtual meeting

11:40 a.m. Interview with Soledad O’Brien

Location: Virtual meeting

1:10 p.m. Photo opportunity with Employee of the Month

Location: Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m. Interview candidates for Seventh District Juvenile Court

Location: Governor’s Office

3:15 p.m. Meet with James Wissler, One Utah Health Collaborative

Location: Governor’s Office

4:30 p.m. Meet with NGA team

Location: Governor’s Office

6 p.m. Host Mansion Artist Awards

Location: Kearns Mansion

Thursday, May 2

9 a.m. Meet with Ute Mountain Ute Tribe

Location: Capitol Boardroom

10:30 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions

Location: Governor’s Office

11:15 a.m. Meet with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo

Location: Virtual meeting

1:30 p.m. Interview candidates for Seventh District Juvenile Court

Location: Governor’s Office

2:40 p.m. Workplace safety photo opportunity

Location: Gold Room

3:30 p.m. Speak at Utah Department of Transportation litter clean up event

Location: TBD

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Friday, May 3

9:15 a.m. Meet with Brian Redd, Department of Corrections

Location: Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Meet with Utah Schools Superintendent Association

Location: Rampton Room

1 p.m. Speak at Snow College Graduation

Location: Snow College

MEDIA ACCESS

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

April 29 – May 3, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, April 29

No public meetings

Tuesday, April 30

No public meetings

Wednesday, May 1

9 a.m. Meet with Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah

Location: Capitol Boardroom

10:15 a.m. Attend Governor’s Book Club

Location: Virtual meeting

1:30 p.m. Interview candidates for Seventh District Juvenile Court

Location: Governor’s Office

3:30 p.m. Water issues meeting

Location: Rampton Board Room

Thursday, May 2

7:30 a.m. Attend Hale Center Theater Executive Committee Meeting

Location: Hale Center Theater, Sandy

9 a.m. Meet with Ute Mountain Ute Tribe

Location: Capitol Boardroom

10:30 a.m. Boards and Commissions meeting

Location: Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m. Interview candidates for Seventh District Juvenile Court

Location: Governor’s Office

4 p.m. Meet with Payson City Mayor Willam Wright

Location: City Municipal Building, Payson

Friday, May 3

7 p.m. Talk at Utah State Junior Livestock Show 100 Year Celebration

Location: Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, Spanish Fork

