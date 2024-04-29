Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for April 29 – May 3, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

April 29 – May 3, 2024 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, April 29

No public meetings 

Tuesday, April 30

9 a.m. Speak at UAC Spring Legislative Management Conference 

Location: Dixie Convention Center, St. George 

MEDIA ACCESS

11 a.m. Speak with Southern Utah Home Builders Association

Location: Hilton Garden Inn, St. George 

MEDIA ACCESS

12:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Tech University Interim President Courtney White 

Location: Utah Tech University, St. George 

Wednesday, May 1 

9 a.m. Meet with Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah 

Location: Capitol Boardroom 

10:15 a.m. Host Governor’s Book Club 

Location: Virtual meeting 

11:40 a.m. Interview with Soledad O’Brien 

Location: Virtual meeting 

1:10 p.m. Photo opportunity with Employee of the Month

Location: Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m. Interview candidates for Seventh District Juvenile Court 

Location: Governor’s Office 

3:15 p.m. Meet with James Wissler, One Utah Health Collaborative 

Location: Governor’s Office 

4:30 p.m. Meet with NGA team 

Location: Governor’s Office 

6 p.m. Host Mansion Artist Awards 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

Thursday, May 2 

9 a.m. Meet with Ute Mountain Ute Tribe

Location: Capitol Boardroom 

10:30 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions 

Location: Governor’s Office 

11:15 a.m. Meet with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo 

Location: Virtual meeting 

1:30 p.m. Interview candidates for Seventh District Juvenile Court 

Location: Governor’s Office 

2:40 p.m. Workplace safety photo opportunity 

Location: Gold Room 

3:30 p.m. Speak at Utah Department of Transportation litter clean up event 

Location: TBD 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

Friday, May 3

9:15 a.m. Meet with Brian Redd, Department of Corrections 

Location: Governor’s Office 

10 a.m. Meet with Utah Schools Superintendent Association 

Location: Rampton Room 

1 p.m. Speak at Snow College Graduation 

Location: Snow College 

MEDIA ACCESS

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

April 29 – May 3, 2024 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, April 29

No public meetings

Tuesday, April 30

No public meetings

Wednesday, May 1 

9 a.m. Meet with Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah 

Location: Capitol Boardroom 

10:15 a.m. Attend Governor’s Book Club 

Location: Virtual meeting 

1:30 p.m. Interview candidates for Seventh District Juvenile Court 

Location: Governor’s Office

3:30 p.m. Water issues meeting

Location: Rampton Board Room

Thursday, May 2 

7:30 a.m. Attend Hale Center Theater Executive Committee Meeting

Location: Hale Center Theater, Sandy

9 a.m. Meet with Ute Mountain Ute Tribe

Location: Capitol Boardroom 

10:30 a.m. Boards and Commissions meeting 

Location: Governor’s Office 

1:30 p.m. Interview candidates for Seventh District Juvenile Court

Location: Governor’s Office 

4 p.m. Meet with Payson City Mayor Willam Wright

Location: City Municipal Building, Payson

Friday, May 3

7 p.m. Talk at Utah State Junior Livestock Show 100 Year Celebration

Location: Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, Spanish Fork

