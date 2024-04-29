Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for April 29 – May 3, 2024
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
April 29 – May 3, 2024
Monday, April 29
No public meetings
Tuesday, April 30
9 a.m. Speak at UAC Spring Legislative Management Conference
Location: Dixie Convention Center, St. George
MEDIA ACCESS
11 a.m. Speak with Southern Utah Home Builders Association
Location: Hilton Garden Inn, St. George
MEDIA ACCESS
12:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Tech University Interim President Courtney White
Location: Utah Tech University, St. George
Wednesday, May 1
9 a.m. Meet with Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah
Location: Capitol Boardroom
10:15 a.m. Host Governor’s Book Club
Location: Virtual meeting
11:40 a.m. Interview with Soledad O’Brien
Location: Virtual meeting
1:10 p.m. Photo opportunity with Employee of the Month
Location: Governor’s Office
1:30 p.m. Interview candidates for Seventh District Juvenile Court
Location: Governor’s Office
3:15 p.m. Meet with James Wissler, One Utah Health Collaborative
Location: Governor’s Office
4:30 p.m. Meet with NGA team
Location: Governor’s Office
6 p.m. Host Mansion Artist Awards
Location: Kearns Mansion
Thursday, May 2
9 a.m. Meet with Ute Mountain Ute Tribe
Location: Capitol Boardroom
10:30 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions
Location: Governor’s Office
11:15 a.m. Meet with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo
Location: Virtual meeting
1:30 p.m. Interview candidates for Seventh District Juvenile Court
Location: Governor’s Office
2:40 p.m. Workplace safety photo opportunity
Location: Gold Room
3:30 p.m. Speak at Utah Department of Transportation litter clean up event
Location: TBD
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
Friday, May 3
9:15 a.m. Meet with Brian Redd, Department of Corrections
Location: Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Meet with Utah Schools Superintendent Association
Location: Rampton Room
1 p.m. Speak at Snow College Graduation
Location: Snow College
MEDIA ACCESS
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
April 29 – May 3, 2024
Monday, April 29
No public meetings
Tuesday, April 30
No public meetings
Wednesday, May 1
9 a.m. Meet with Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah
Location: Capitol Boardroom
10:15 a.m. Attend Governor’s Book Club
Location: Virtual meeting
1:30 p.m. Interview candidates for Seventh District Juvenile Court
Location: Governor’s Office
3:30 p.m. Water issues meeting
Location: Rampton Board Room
Thursday, May 2
7:30 a.m. Attend Hale Center Theater Executive Committee Meeting
Location: Hale Center Theater, Sandy
9 a.m. Meet with Ute Mountain Ute Tribe
Location: Capitol Boardroom
10:30 a.m. Boards and Commissions meeting
Location: Governor’s Office
1:30 p.m. Interview candidates for Seventh District Juvenile Court
Location: Governor’s Office
4 p.m. Meet with Payson City Mayor Willam Wright
Location: City Municipal Building, Payson
Friday, May 3
7 p.m. Talk at Utah State Junior Livestock Show 100 Year Celebration
Location: Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, Spanish Fork
