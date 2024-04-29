International observers to Serbia’s local elections to hold press conference on Tuesday
Belgrade, 29 April 2024 – Observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold a press conference on the opening of the observation mission to the local elections in Serbia on Tuesday, 30 April.
What:
- An introduction to the role of the ODIHR election observation mission and its planned activities
Who:
- Ambassador Lamberto Zannier, Head of the ODIHR election observation mission
When:
- 15.00 local time (GMT +1) on 30 April 2024
Where:
Nikola Tesla Ballroom, Metropol Palace Hotel, Bulevar kralja Aleksandra 69, Beograd
Registration:
- No registration is necessary but only questions from journalists will be taken.
For further information on ODIHR’s election observation activities in Serbia, please visit: https://www.osce.org/odihr/elections/serbia
Media Contact:
Giuseppe Milazzo, Media Analyst with the Election Observation Mission: Giuseppe.Milazzo@odihr-serbia.org +381 61 6979820