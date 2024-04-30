Synaptic Marketing and PR Welcomes Rachael Harrison as New Content Manager Amidst Company Expansion

Synaptic welcomes Rachael Harrison to the team.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synaptic, a leading marketing and public relations firm known for its innovative strategies and deep commitment to client success, is thrilled to announce Rachael Harrison as its new Content Manager. This comes at a time of significant growth for the agency as it celebrates the acquisition of additional high-profile clients.

Rachael brings a wealth of experience in content creation, digital strategy, and brand development. Before joining Synaptic, she played a pivotal role in shaping the content landscape at Rocket Mortgage and lululemon, driving notable successes through her creative and analytical approach to content marketing.

"We are delighted to welcome Rachael to our team," said Erika Brooks, senior vice president of Synaptic. "Her expertise in content management and proven track record in enhancing brand narratives are exactly what we need as we expand our service offerings and client base."

The addition is part of Synaptic's strategic initiative to enhance its services and support its growing list of clients. The firm has recently rolled out new services in digital marketing and brand strategy, further positioning itself as a full-service agency capable of meeting diverse client needs.

"Joining Synaptic is a fantastic opportunity to work with a dynamic team and contribute to the agency's innovative projects," said Rachael Harrison. "I am excited to bring my skills to the table and help our clients connect with their audiences meaningfully."

As Synaptic grows, it remains committed to delivering exceptional results and fostering long-term client relationships. The agency's focus on integrating cutting-edge marketing and strategic insights ensures it remains at the forefront of the industry.

For more information about Synaptic and its services, please visit synapticapproach.com.


###
About Synaptic
Synaptic is a full-service marketing and public relations firm based in Grand Rapids, MI. Known for its strategic and personalized approach, the agency delivers comprehensive marketing solutions that help businesses thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Erika Brooks
Synaptic
erika@synapticapproach.com

You just read:

Synaptic Marketing and PR Welcomes Rachael Harrison as New Content Manager Amidst Company Expansion

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Erika Brooks
Synaptic erika@synapticapproach.com
Company/Organization
Synaptic
7590 Thornapple River Drive SE, -
Caledonia, Michigan, 49316
United States
+1 313-410-2343
Visit Newsroom
About

Synaptic is an award-winning Marketing and Public Relations firm that connects people and systems to marketing.

http://www.synapticapproach.com

More From This Author
Synaptic Marketing and PR Welcomes Rachael Harrison as New Content Manager Amidst Company Expansion
Mississippi State Senate Recognizes Nick Fulton for "Pawnbroker of the Year" Award
Longtime Client National Pawn Acquired in Unprecedented Deal
View All Stories From This Author