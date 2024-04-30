Synaptic Marketing and PR Welcomes Rachael Harrison as New Content Manager Amidst Company Expansion
EINPresswire.com/ -- Synaptic, a leading marketing and public relations firm known for its innovative strategies and deep commitment to client success, is thrilled to announce Rachael Harrison as its new Content Manager. This comes at a time of significant growth for the agency as it celebrates the acquisition of additional high-profile clients.
Rachael brings a wealth of experience in content creation, digital strategy, and brand development. Before joining Synaptic, she played a pivotal role in shaping the content landscape at Rocket Mortgage and lululemon, driving notable successes through her creative and analytical approach to content marketing.
"We are delighted to welcome Rachael to our team," said Erika Brooks, senior vice president of Synaptic. "Her expertise in content management and proven track record in enhancing brand narratives are exactly what we need as we expand our service offerings and client base."
The addition is part of Synaptic's strategic initiative to enhance its services and support its growing list of clients. The firm has recently rolled out new services in digital marketing and brand strategy, further positioning itself as a full-service agency capable of meeting diverse client needs.
"Joining Synaptic is a fantastic opportunity to work with a dynamic team and contribute to the agency's innovative projects," said Rachael Harrison. "I am excited to bring my skills to the table and help our clients connect with their audiences meaningfully."
As Synaptic grows, it remains committed to delivering exceptional results and fostering long-term client relationships. The agency's focus on integrating cutting-edge marketing and strategic insights ensures it remains at the forefront of the industry.
For more information about Synaptic and its services, please visit synapticapproach.com.
###
About Synaptic
Synaptic is a full-service marketing and public relations firm based in Grand Rapids, MI. Known for its strategic and personalized approach, the agency delivers comprehensive marketing solutions that help businesses thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.
Erika Brooks
Erika Brooks
Synaptic
erika@synapticapproach.com