Officers in Uzbekistan sharpen skills for identifying suspected terrorists and other criminals at border crossings

Twenty border and customs officers in Uzbekistan sharpened their skills for identifying suspected foreign terrorist fighters and other criminals at border crossings during a national training course organized by the OSCE’s Border and Security Management Unit in close co-operation with the Government of Uzbekistan on 22 to 25 April 2024.

“Addressing security threats at our borders and maintaining regional security are top priorities for us, particularly in light of the crisis in Afghanistan,” said Bekhzod Zakirov, Deputy Head of the Customs Department of the Republic of Uzbekistan’s Surxandaryo Region. “Our international partners, like the OSCE and the United Nations are providing a valuable contribution to bolstering our border security and management system and strengthening security both nationally and throughout the region.”

The first- and second-line border and customs officers took part in practical exercises and learned about identity management, crisis management, methods for detecting illicit small arms and light weapons, and techniques for preventing trafficking in human beings. They also visited “Ayritam”, an Uzbek-Afghan border checkpoint, for in-person demonstrations of specialized equipment and operational procedures for checking passengers and cargos.

The course was delivered by eight members of Uzbekistan’s National Mobile Training Team (NMTT). This was their first deployment mission since completing their training with the OSCE in 2023, which involved sessions with international experts from Belgium, the United Kingdom, members of the OSCE-led Mobile Training Team from Greece and North Macedonia as well as training material provided by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, the United Nations High Commission on Refugees (UNHCR), United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime, and United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism.

These activities are part of the OSCE’s project “Strengthening the resilience of Uzbekistan to address cross-border challenges emanating from Afghanistan”, which is funded by Germany, Sweden, and the United States. The NMTT plans to carry out further training courses over 2024 and 2025 at pre-selected border checkpoints throughout Uzbekistan.