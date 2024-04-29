DNREC Reopens Mulberry Landing Boat Ramp After Parking Lot Expansion

DNREC has reopened the Mulberry Landing Boat Ramp within the Assawoman Wildlife Area near Bethany Beach after an extensive renovation that included expanding the parking lot /DNREC photo

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today the reopening of the Mulberry Landing Boat Ramp, which is located at the end of Mulberry Landing Road within the Assawoman Wildlife Area near Bethany Beach.

The construction project began March 6 and included expansion of the ramp’s parking lot and paving the lot in its entirety. The expanded parking area now allows for 23 trailer parking spaces and seven car parking spaces. The upgrades made at Mulberry Landing by DNREC’s Fisheries Section enable a more efficient use of space at the ramp.

For more information about the Mulberry Landing boat ramp project, call the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.

