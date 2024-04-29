Safe Kids Day at the Zoo Kicks off Safe Kids Week in Kansas

Safe Kids Kansas and the Topeka Zoo are partnering to host a fun family safety day on Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Safe Kids Day at the Zoo is an annual event that helps teach children and their grown-ups how to be safe and healthy throughout the year. This year’s theme is “Building a safer world for Kansas kids.”

In addition, Governor Laura Kelley has proclaimed May 5-11, as Safe Kids Kansas Week. This observance helps raise awareness on child injury prevention and encourages parents to learn practical tips on how to keep their kids safe from preventable injuries.

Each year, one out of every four children in the U.S. needs medical attention due to preventable injuries. Luckily, there are things we can all do to ensure normal bumps and bruises don’t turn into more serious and disabling injuries or death. Safe Kids Kansas and our partners work to improve child safety through awareness, education, programs and smart policies. The Topeka Zoo is the perfect place to engage with families and share safety tips.

“We believe in building a safer world for our Kansas kids, so this year our Safe Kids Day theme is all about building blocks,” said Cherie Sage, State Coordinator for Safe Kids Kansas. “The Topeka Zoo is the perfect place to connect with families and share important safety information in a way that’s both fun and memorable.”

Safe Kids Day at the Zoo is an entire day of games and entertainment, interactive education and resources for parents combined with a day to explore the amazing Topeka Zoo. Regular zoo admission rates apply. The Topeka Zoo is also hosting a special exhibition, Sean Kenney’s, “Animal Super Powers®” made with LEGO® bricks. For more information about the exhibit, visit topekazoo.org.

In addition to the more than 30 partners hosting booths at the zoo, we will have a safety scavenger hunt, temporary tattoo booth, and entertainment and games courtesy of Happy Faces Entertainment. We will also have free bicycle helmets available which will be fitted to your child by trained volunteers from 9 a.m. until noon. To receive a helmet, your child must be present. Helmets are available while supplies and sizes last.

In addition, we will have a check presentation from State Farm to Safe Kids Kansas to support bicycle safety and motor vehicle occupant protection. We are grateful for the ongoing support of State Farm and their agents.

More information is available on safekidskansas.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

This important work isn’t possible without the support of sponsors. We thank Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas, the Kansas Department of Transportation, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Aetna, the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital, Sunflower Health Plan, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, YellowBug Creative, Kansas Judo and Sigma Gamma Rho sorority, Inc., Epsilon Psi Sigma Chapter of Topeka, Kansas. Thank you to our partner, the Topeka Zoo, for hosting our event.

###

Safe Kids Kansas is a nonprofit coalition that includes organizations, agencies and businesses, all dedicated to preventing unintentional childhood injury. Safe Kids Kansas is a member of Safe Kids Worldwide. Safe Kids Kansas was founded in 1991 and is led by KDHE. For more information, visit safekids.org or safekidskansas.org.