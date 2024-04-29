Emids is now Great Place To Work® Certified™

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emids, a global leader in technology-led transformation and digital engineering solutions for the healthcare and life sciences industry, has been recognized as a Great Place To Work® Certified™ organization in US, India and the Philippines.

The study conducted by the Great Place To Work® Institute employs an objective methodology to evaluate workplace culture across organizations globally. The certification process includes a comprehensive assessment utilizing two primary lenses: the Trust Index©, that measures the quality of employee experience through anonymous feedback, and the Culture Audit©, that evaluates an organization’s people practices across the employee lifecycle.

Acknowledging this recognition, Pradipta Banerjee, Chief People Officer at Emids said, “We’re delighted to receive the Great Place To Work® certification affirming our dedication to creating a workplace where our people thrive. This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of continuous learning, professional growth and employee wellbeing at Emids. It’s also a reflection of the trust our clients have in us further strengthening our partnerships and contributing to our shared success.”

“Our strategic initiatives and cultural practices like the award-winning management program ‘Leading for Success’ for our frontline managers and employee engagement programs have been a bedrock of our vibrant culture. By prioritizing learning and development, career growth and promoting collaboration, we’ve cultivated an environment where our employees not only succeed but also drive innovation. This has helped in enhancing the value we deliver to our clients. It’s this commitment to our people’s growth and our collaborative spirit that truly sets us apart and fuels our success,” he further added.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Emids stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Emids, with operations in six countries and a workforce exceeding 3000, offers core services of digital transformation, data, generative AI and consulting which have propelled the company’s expansion over the past decade.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

About Emids

Founded in 1999 and based in Nashville, Emids is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions across the healthcare and life science ecosystem, providing tailored, cutting-edge solutions and services across digital strategy, design, and engineering to payers, providers, biopharma, medical technology, and healthcare technology firms. Emids designs human-centered digital solutions and experiences, builds scalable platforms and connects disparate systems to enable interoperability, in its singular mission of advancing the future of health. Learn more at www.emids.com.





Contacts: Libby Werner | libby.werner@emids.com