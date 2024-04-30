Retriever Medical's Revolutionary VORS AMD: Redefining Vascular Health with Enhanced Occlusion Removal & Drug Delivery
Retriever Medical introduces VORS AMD, a paradigm-shifting technology for vascular health, merging occlusion removal and drug delivery.
Our innovation represents a significant leap forward in the field of vascular intervention.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retriever Medical Inc., a pioneering leader in medical innovation, proudly announces groundbreaking advancement in vascular health with its enhanced Vascular Occlusion Removal System with Aspiration and Mechanical Drug Delivery (VORS AMD) for removing occlusions from vascular vessels.
The enhanced VORS AMD technology is outlined in a recently filed international (PCT) application (PCT/US2024/25115), which discloses and claims the following seminal features of the enhanced VORS technology:
1. Enhanced Control of Mechanical Systems. The base VORS AMD comprises a thrombectomy system, which now includes enhanced mechanical control of the system occlusion capturing elements to precisely ensnare and extract thrombi in a vascular vessel.
2. Dual Agent Delivery Sub-Systems: The VORS AMD thrombectomy system comprises dual, independent agent delivery sub-systems. The first agent delivery sub-system is adapted to deliver pharmacological agents, particularly thrombolytic agents adapted to break down thrombi, during a thrombectomy procedure. The second agent delivery sub-system is adapted to deliver the extensive armamentarium of pharmacological agents (i.e., drugs) and biologics set forth below to an occlusion formation site, which are specifically tailored to treat damaged vascular tissue and abate subsequent thrombus formation.
3. Agent Delivery Mediums: The second agent delivery sub-system now comprises an extensive range of tailored, biodegradable coatings for the system occlusion capturing elements, which are strategically formulated to induce essential physiological activities at the occlusion formation site during a thrombectomy procedure. The physiological activities include inflammation abatement, infectious microorganism abatement, fibrotic cell proliferation abatement, hyperplasia/neoplasia abatement, and thrombogenesis abatement.
4. Pharmacological Agents and Biologics: The enhanced VORS AMD thrombectomy system now also includes a broad spectrum of pharmacological agents and biologics, which are seamlessly integrated into the biodegradable delivery coatings for rapid elution into the occlusion formation site. The pharmacological agents and biologics now include additional anti-inflammatories and antibiotics, anti-proliferative, anti-neoplastic, and anti-platelet agents, and growth factors, cells, and extracellular matrix (ECM).
"Our innovation represents a significant leap forward in the field of vascular intervention," says Ben Bobo, CEO at Retriever Medical. "With our technology, we aim to empower clinicians with a versatile toolset to address a wide range of occlusive vascular conditions, ultimately enhancing patient care and quality of life."
Retriever Medical is committed to advancing the frontiers of medical technology, and our Systems, Apparatus, and Methods for Removing Occlusions from Vascular Vessels exemplify this dedication. As we continue on our innovation journey, we look forward to ushering in a new era of vascular health excellence.
For more information about Retriever Medical and its groundbreaking thrombectomy systems, please visit www.rtvmed.com.
About Retriever Medical: Retriever Medical, Inc. was established with a bold mission to transform interventional medicine by creating groundbreaking surgical solutions, such as the revolutionary ClotHound ACE™ thrombectomy systems. Demonstrating our dedication to innovation, Retriever Medical has significantly expanded its patent portfolio, comprising eight (8) issued U.S. and two (2) international patents, alongside ten (10) pending U.S. patent applications and an additional ten (10) pending foreign patent applications spanning multiple jurisdictions, including the European Community, Hong Kong, Canada, Japan, China, and Mexico. With an unwavering commitment to enhancing patient outcomes and procedural efficiency, Retriever Medical remains at the forefront of driving progress and excellence in healthcare. Retriever Medical's trademarks include Retriever Medical the Retriever Medical logo, ClotHound, ClotHound Blue, ClotHound Gold, ClotHound ACE, Clear ACE, ACE, VORS, VORS AMD and Blood Genie. DogCurve, DogLeg, and DogTail are registered trademarks.
Investors Contact: Ben Bobo Phone: 714.654.2367 Email: bbobo@rtvmed.com
Safe Harbor Statement: This press release includes statements that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes. Such statements are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include but are not limited to, the anticipated approval of pending and future patent applications related to Retriever Medical’s ClotHound™, ClotHound ACE™, Clear ACE™, VORS™, VORS AMD™, and Blood Genie™ Technology, the Company's future patent application filings and the protection of the Company's intellectual property provided by any patents that issue. These statements are based on current information and belief and are not guarantees of future performance. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include that pending and future patent applications related to Retriever Medical’s ClotHound™, ClotHound ACE™, and Blood Genie™ Technology may not result in an issued patent, that the issuance of any patents may be delayed, that the allowed claims, if any, may not be in line with the Company's expectations, that the Company may not be successful in enforcing its patents, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic Securities and Exchange Commission filings. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company does not undertake to update them in any manner except as may be required by the Company's disclosure obligations in filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the federal securities laws.
Ben Bobo
Retriever Medical, Inc.
+1 714-654-2367
