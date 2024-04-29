Commission calls on Bulgaria and Poland to improve their National Energy and Climate Plans to ensure collective achievement of the EU’s 2030 targets

The Commission has published on Friday its assessment of the draft updated National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs) of Bulgaria and Poland, and issued recommendations for the two countries to raise their ambitions in line with the agreed targets for 2030. These follow the individual assessments and recommendations already delivered to 24 other Member States, which can be consulted here. Last week, the Commission has also closed the infringement procedures which had been opened against Bulgaria and Poland in December for their failure to present their Plans.

NECPs are key instruments to reach our 2030 energy and climate goals at national level and implement recently agreed legislation to achieve the European Green Deal. In December, in a Communication assessing the aggregated impact of the draft NECPs, the Commission found that the cumulative impact of the drafts is not yet sufficient to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, as is legally required by the so-called ‘Fit for 55′ legislation. The Commission has presented recommendations to Member States on how to update and align their plans to meet our common objectives.

Member States are required to submit their final updated NECPs by 30 June 2024, taking into account the Commission’s recommendations and individual assessments. The Commission reiterates its call on all Member States to enhance their efforts on greenhouse gas emissions reductions and better prepare for an increased uptake of renewables and improvement of energy efficiency measures. Additional measures are also encouraged to empower consumers, improve energy security and stimulate the competitiveness of European industry.

The Commission also calls on Austria to submit its draft updated NECP. An infringement procedure has already been opened against Austria for failing to submit its draft updated plan by the deadline, which was on 30 June 2023.