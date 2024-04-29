2024 European elections: Media arrangements for Eurovision Debate and Election Night

Media can find here information on how to follow the Eurovision Debate and the results of European Elections. Both events will take place in the European Parliament in Brussels.

A. Eurovision Debate (23 May)

The Eurovision Debate with the lead candidates to the presidency of the Commission will take place on May 23 from 15.00 – 16.45 in the plenary chamber in Brussels.

The event is organised by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), in collaboration with Parliament’s DG COMM and the European political parties, and will bring together accredited media, political groups, institutional representatives and several high-level guests.

Accreditation and access for the Eurovision Debate

All EU inter-institutional accredited media and EP annual media badge holders will have access to Parliament for the Debate upon presentation of their badges without having to request separate accreditation.

All other journalists wishing to attend the Debate will have to register request for short-term media access via the online accreditation system (JOUREG). If they are already in possession of an EP media badge, the badge will be activated automatically once approved in the registrations portal. If they are not in possession of an EP media badge, once the request is approved in JOUREG, they will be able to collect it from the Accreditation Centre in front of Parliament (Esplanade Solidarność, office 01F035).

Media will be able to follow the debate from a limited number of seats reserved for press at the back of the plenary chamber. You can book a seat in the audience via this link, before Thursday 16 May.

If you wish to book other audiovisual services and facilities, please send an email to bookingsee2024@europarl.europa.eu, also before Thursday 16 May.

The debate will be live streamed on EbS and Parliament’s website (Multimedia Centre) as well as by EBU.

For graphic press, there will be a photo opportunity before the debate, more details to be confirmed in due time.

Access to the carpark on the day of the Eurovision Debate

Media needing a space in Parliament’s carpark will have to reserve their parking slot via the IZIX APP a few days before the event. If journalists do not yet have the App, they can request it from book.your.parking@europarl.europa.eu

B. Election Night (9 June)

On 9 June, the plenary chamber in Brussels will be converted into a pressroom with stage area and live TV positions. Access will be limited to accredited media representatives and essential EP staff.

Media will have access to the area in and around the plenary chamber and the Karamanlis walkway, where the live audio-visual stand-up positions are located. Election night will run from around 17.00 till 01.00 the following morning. There will be a special programme on EbS, as well as streaming on the Multimedia Centre.

Accreditation and access on Election Night

All EU inter-institutional accredited media and EP annual media badge holders will have access to Parliament on the election night upon presentation of their badges without having to request separate accreditation.

All other journalists wishing to attend election night will have to register request for short-term media access via the online accreditation system (JOUREG). If they are already in possession of an EP media badge, the badge will be activated automatically once approved in the registrations portal. If they are not in possession of an EP media badge, once the request is approved in JOUREG, they will be able to collect it between 6 – 9 June from the Accreditation Centre in front of Parliament (Esplanade Solidarność, office 01F035).

To book a working seat in the hemicycle, please submit a request via this link before Friday 24 May. If you wish to book other audiovisual services and facilities, please send an email to bookingsee2024@europarl.europa.eu, also before Friday 24 May.

Journalists in the hemicycle pressroom will be allocated places subject to availability, and seated according to nationality.

Carpark for the election night

Parliament’s carpark will be free for use by media on election night – on presentation of your valid media badge at the entrance. There will be no need to use the IZIX App that is used during normal parliamentary weeks.

Election results

Throughout the election night, Parliament will continuously publish election results data from all Member States. The data will be composed of publicly available information from the Member States, made available in a harmonised format also available on the official election result website:

https://results.elections.europa.eu/