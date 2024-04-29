Supermarkets in Hà Nội extend promotions and discounts for April 30 - May 1 holidays

VIETNAM, April 29 - HÀ NỘI — In order to cater to the shopping demands during the April 30 and May 1 holidays, supermarkets in Hà Nội have introduced a variety of promotions and discounts. Some supermarkets have even extended their operating hours until 11pm.

Leading retail chains such as BRGMart, Aeon, and WinMart have implemented attractive discount programmes to stimulate consumer demand. Shoppers visiting these supermarkets on the morning of April 28 witnessed a livelier shopping atmosphere with bustling activity.

The BRG supermarket system, for instance, has launched a promotional programme offering discounts of up to 50 per cent on hundreds of items, valid until September 9. The discounted products include a wide range of food items, fresh produce, processed foods, beverages, beer, bottled water, and various types of milk.

Similarly, the WinMart/WinMart+/WiN retail chain is running a holiday promotion until May 8, featuring discounts of up to 50 per cent on over 600 products. These discounted items span across fresh foods, processed foods, beverages, cosmetics, personal care products, and summer fashion.

Aeon supermarkets have also extended their opening hours until 11pm during the holidays and have launched multiple promotional programmes. Aeon offers price reductions of up to 47 per cent on fast-moving consumer food products, "buy 2 get 1" deals on laundry products, and various gifts. Additionally, household and electrical products from popular brands like Elmich, Lock & Lock, and Bluestone are available at discounts of up to 50 per cent.

Supermarkets have responded to the increased demand for essential goods by working closely with suppliers to increase inventory and maintain reasonable pricing. They have also intensified quality inspections on incoming goods and increased their staff to ensure excellent service. Supermarket shelves are constantly restocked, particularly with fresh foods.

Shoppers have expressed their satisfaction with the availability of fresh products and discounted items with extended shelf lives. Minh Phương, a resident of Thạch Bàn Ward in Long Biên District, shared her positive experience, saying: "With a bill of over VNĐ2 million, I was able to purchase many essential goods at significant discounts."

The supermarkets remain committed to providing a pleasant shopping experience while meeting the diverse needs of their customers during this holiday period. — VNS