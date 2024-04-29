Results Thru Strategy and ICR Announce Strategic Partnership

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Results Thru Strategy (RTS), strategic advisor to restaurant brands, technology companies, and investment firms, and ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, today announced its partnership for complementary service support across their joint client base.



Through this partnership, Results Thru Strategy will provide consulting services, leadership coaching and development, and go-to-market strategy work to ICR’s clients as appropriate, with a focus on restaurant, restaurant technology, and food and beverage brands. With a deep expertise in advising management teams at all stages of growth, Results Thru Strategy brings industry leading expertise in technology, supply chain, culinary, organizational design, workplace culture strength and health, and branding services to ICR’s roster of clients. These services work in complement to ICR’s focus on strategic communications programs crafted to support and advance its clients’ overarching business objectives.

“I’ve long respected the ICR team for their expertise in the financial markets and deep industry knowledge of the restaurant and broader consumer industry,” said Fred LeFranc, Chaos Strategist and CEO at Results Thru Strategy. “Their financial acumen shapes the strategic programs they develop and implement and I look forward to working closely with the team and their clients to drive results through our continued collaboration.”

“We’ve partnered with Fred for more than a decade on advising clients in our shared areas of focus, whether it be his executive advisory work, go-to-market strategy, or technology counsel,” said Anton Nicholas, Managing Partner at ICR. “Fred serves as a fantastic resource for our clients, specifically in the restaurant and restaurant technology verticals, and we are deeply appreciative of his continued partnership.”

About Results Thru Strategy

As strategic advisors, Results Thru Strategy helps restaurant brands, technology companies, and investment firms realize their full potential in every corner of their business. Our team of hospitality experts offers decades of hands-on experience running foodservice businesses. RTS consultants are entrepreneurial experts with significant business acumen and technology backgrounds and have held the positions of CEO, CCO, CFO, CMO, COO, CTO, analysts, chefs, strategists, planners, organizers, communicators, researchers, branders, trainers, and marketers. Through a consultative approach, RTS will collaborate with you to assess your company and identify areas for improvement. Ultimately, RTS helps you devise a strategy and execute tactics that optimize your organization based on what we learn together. For more information, visit resultsthrustrategy.com.

About ICR

Established in 1998, ICR partners with public and private companies to execute strategic communications and advisory programs, and manage complex transactions and corporate events to enhance long-term enterprise value and corporate reputation. The firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to hundreds of clients across more than 20 industry groups. With more than 400 team members, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms, maintaining offices in New York, Connecticut, Boston, Baltimore, San Jose, London, and Beijing. Learn more at https://icrinc.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn and on X at @ICRPR.

Media Contacts:

ICR

Madison McGillicuddy

Madison.McGillicuddy@icrinc.com



