WEBBY AWARDS JUDGES HONOR NEWLY LAUNCHED AI EDUCATION PLATFORM - ZOC.AI

Zoc.ai EdTech Platform an Honoree in the ‘Responsible AI’ Category, Nominated in Two Additional Categories

CHEVY CHASE, MD, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zoc.ai, the ethical AI platform that’s leveling the educational playing field for all students, announced today it was named an Honoree in this year’s Webby Awards “Responsible AI” category.

Judges also nominated Zoc.ai for a Webby Award for “Experimental & Innovation Apps” as well as for “Work & Productivity Apps.” Selected from thousands of entries, Zoc was nominated alongside unicorn companies such as Notion, Slack and Calendly.

Zoc, which launched in early 2024, is an innovative digital assistant that empowers students during all stages of study – from note-taking through test preparation. Zoc takes flawless class notes, highlights and organizes key points, translates the notes into any of 35+ languages, and creates quizzes to help students master class material. Zoc is the only platform of its kind that merges industry-leading AI with user-friendly design and proven educational frameworks.

“Honorees and nominees like Zoc.ai are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Claire Graves, President of The Webby Awards. “It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 13,000 projects we reviewed this year.”

“Zoc’s mission is to help students of all abilities earn higher grades with lower stress,” said Jason Seiken, CEO of Zoc AI Corp. “Being recognized by the digital product experts at the Webbys reinforces what we’re hearing from students and instructors across the country about the power of Zoc to remove some of the most common barriers to classroom learning.”

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. Judges include internet industry experts such as Marian Croak, VP of Engineering – Responsible AI & Human Centered Technology, Google; Sarah Harden, CEO, Hello Sunshine; Tobe Nwigwe, Artist & Actor; Shigetaka Kurita, Artist & Father of Emojis; Severin Hacker, Cofounder & CTO, Duolingo; Law Roach, Image Architect; Yann LeCun, VP & Chief AI Scientist, Meta; Roxane Gay, Host, The Roxane Gay Agenda; Quinta Brunson, Writer, Director and Actor; Questlove, DJ and Producer; Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer, Pepsi Co; Ashley Murphy, VP Global Consumer Marketing, Rare Beauty; Nelly Mensah, VP of Digital Innovation, Global Head of Web3 and Metaverse, LVMH; Jim Habig, Vice President Marketing, LinkedIn; and Tonya Custis, Director of AI Research, Autodesk.

About Zoc.ai

Zoc.ai is a new AI platform designed to level the playing field for all students so they can excel in their courses. Zoc takes flawless class notes, highlights and organizes key points, translates the notes into any of 35+ languages, and creates quizzes to help students master class material. Zoc is the only platform of its kind that merges industry-leading AI with user-friendly design and proven educational frameworks built in conjunction with Zoc’s Chief Learning Scientist, Judy Parker Ed.D., an expert in course curricula design and research supporting multiple types of learners. For more information about Zoc.ai, contact info@zoc.ai.

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media and PR; Apps & Software, Social; Podcasts; Games and AI, Metaverse & Virtual. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries.