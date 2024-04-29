Burgum thanks General Counsel Ryan Norrell for service after he announces return to private sector; Svihovec to serve as interim

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today thanked Governor’s Office General Counsel Ryan Norrell for his service to the state of North Dakota after Norrell announced he is resigning effective June 17 to return to the private sector. Burgum also announced state Labor Commissioner Nathan Svihovec will serve as interim general counsel while he continues to lead the Department of Labor and Human Rights.

Norrell has served as general counsel for the Governor’s Office since Feb. 28, 2022. He previously served as legal counsel for the North Dakota Public Service Commission and as state’s attorney for LaMoure County. Before joining the Governor’s Office, he most recently had served as general counsel for Farm Credit Services of Mandan.

“Ryan has been a key resource on the Governor’s Office team these past two years, providing valuable legal advice and representation on a broad range of issues including numerous judicial appointments, tribal gaming compacts, complex legislation, energy policy and pushing back against federal overreach,” Burgum said. “We are deeply grateful for his service and wish him all the best in his return to the private sector. We also appreciate Nathan’s willingness to take on the role of interim general counsel while ensuring that the Department of Labor and Human Rights continues to educate and enforce the laws that protect North Dakotans.”

“I am deeply grateful for the trust and support you have extended to me during my tenure in this position. Serving alongside you and the remarkable team you have cultivated has been the pinnacle of my career,” Norrell stated in his resignation letter to Burgum. “Under your leadership, we have achieved significant milestones and worked tirelessly towards enhancing the well-being of all citizens of our great state while fostering an environment of growth, excellence and innovation. As I transition into this new chapter of my career, I remain confident in the capabilities of the Governor’s Office and state team members to continue the impactful work we have embarked upon, and I am privileged to have been part of such a dynamic administration.”

Svihovec was appointed labor commissioner in December 2022. He earned his law degree from the University of North Dakota School of Law and previously served as an assistant attorney general for the North Dakota Office of Attorney General from 2017 to 2020 and as an attorney for a Bismarck-based law firm. He also served in the North Dakota National Guard from 2008 to 2016, achieving the rank of sergeant and being named North Dakota Soldier of the Year in 2009.