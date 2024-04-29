Flash News: OKX Launches Earth From Another Sun NFT Whitelist Giveaway

Submit Release
SINGAPORE, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 29, 2024.

OKX is thrilled to announce the launch of its Earth From Another Sun (EFAS) NFT Whitelist Giveaway. EFAS, a Solana- and Lightspeed-backed open-world MMORPG set in a sci-fi world, allows players to engage in various activities such as fighting, trading, looting, building and more. The EFAS NFT is aimed at giving players access to all aspects of EFAS’ ecosystem, bringing unique value to the community and in-game world.

The giveaway, which began on April 24 and ends on May 6 at 4:00 PM (UTC), offers a total of 300 EFAS NFT whitelist spots. To participate, eligible users simply need to hold one or more SOL during the giveaway period and complete specific social media tasks (such as following OKX Web3 and EFAS on X).

Further details on the giveaway are available here.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

