96,726 square foot distribution facility in Edmonton nearing completion; now leasing

Guelph, Ontario, Canada, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rampart Business Park in Edmonton, Alberta, will soon be home to more than 96,700 additional square feet of distribution space.

Rampart III, a new, state-of-the-art industrial build within the park, is now leasing, with construction slated for completion in Summer 2024.

Skyline Industrial REIT, Rampart Business Park’s owner and manager, celebrated the development progress at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 25, 2024, with project partners SkyDev, Camgill Development Corporation, Avison Young, Eagle Builders, and the City of Edmonton.

Rampart III is located at 142 Street NW & 157 Avenue NW within Rampart Business Park, Edmonton, Alberta. The building boasts 96,726 square feet of meticulously planned industrial space, offering occupants the highest quality space in a location that grants effortless access to every corner of Edmonton and Northern Alberta.

“Skyline Industrial REIT continues to see significant growth potential in the Edmonton industrial real estate market, and we are dedicated to providing best-in-class industrial assets in Edmonton for years to come,” said Mike Bonneveld, President, Skyline Industrial REIT.

“I want to thank our project partners for their collective hard work and expertise on this development. Our Skyline Industrial REIT team values our strong partnership with each of you. We look forward to welcoming a tenant to our newest component of Rampart Business Park.”

“The Edmonton industrial market has remained robust despite the higher interest rate environment and slower economy,” said Nolan Montgomery, President of Camgill.

“The northwest and Rampart have outperformed other industrial nodes in the city, which I believe puts Rampart III in a good position to be absorbed. It has been a privilege to get to work alongside Skyline and SkyDev’s team, and I appreciate the vote of confidence and trust they have put in us.”

For more information about leasing Rampart III, contact a Leasing Agent and download the broker package here.

About Skyline Industrial REIT

Skyline Industrial REIT (the “REIT”) is a privately owned and managed portfolio of industrial properties, focused on acquiring warehousing and logistics-centred properties along major highway corridors and transportation routes in Canada.

Skyline Industrial REIT is distributed as an alternative investment product through Skyline Wealth Management Inc. (“Skyline Wealth Management”), the preferred Exempt Market Dealer for the REIT. It is also available on Fundserv (Code: SKY2012).

Skyline Industrial REIT is committed to providing outstanding places to do business and superior service to its tenants, while surfacing value with a goal to deliver stable returns to its investors.

To learn more about Skyline Industrial REIT, please visit SkylineIndustrialREIT.ca.

To learn about additional alternative investment products offered through Skyline Wealth Management, please visit SkylineWealthManagement.ca.

Skyline Industrial REIT is operated and managed by Skyline Group of Companies.

About SkyDev

SkyDev is a real estate development and construction oversight company. It delivers new residential, industrial, retail, and mixed-use developments to communities across Canada.

From new project ideation, to putting shovels in the ground, to final occupancy, SkyDev is developing exceptional spaces to live, work, and shop, with sustainable features that reduce waste and conserve environmental resources for future generations.

SkyDev's mission is to be the developer of choice among stakeholders seeking the highest standards in energy-efficient buildings and service excellence. It makes the most of its team’s 20+ years of experience in the Canadian real estate industry to create and develop communities that are enriching and impactful.

To learn more about SkyDev, please visit SkyDev.ca.

SkyDev is part of Skyline Group of Companies.

About Camgill Development Corporation

Camgill Development Corporation has more than 35 years of real estate and development experience throughout North America with our current portfolio focused primarily in Western Canada.

The wide-ranging experience and enterprising spirit of our principals translate into a very diverse portfolio of real estate including shopping centers, industrial buildings, office space, multi-family units, vineyards and development lands. Our current portfolio consists of more than 50 properties, approximately 2.5 million square feet of space in markets across Western Canada, from Winnipeg to Vancouver Island.

Our experienced team of professionals is committed to maximizing the value of all our developments, paying close attention to the latest market and industry trends. From the simplest shell structure, to a turnkey solution based on corporate guidelines, to advanced LEED certified buildings with environmentally superior storm water systems. Camgill has a proud history of developing properties to meet a wide range of needs. To learn more about Camgill, please visit Camgill.com.

Attachments

Bethany Curtis, Manager, Content Marketing & Communications Skyline Group of Companies 5198260439 bcurtis@skylinegrp.ca